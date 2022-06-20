The 90s bowling bag is back in fashion: from Dior to Prada

Let’s start from the historical moment we are experiencing. In the last two years, many things have happened and one thing is certain: the year 2022 takes practical, proactive, active. Also in terms of fashion. That’s why the bowling bag they are definitely on our wish list. And that’s also why, as Lyst confirms, Google searches related to these bag models have had a 29% increase. Suffice it to say that she even has a dedicated Instagram filter and, at the latest fashion weeks, she was one of the must-haves of street style. Not surprisingly, we have seen it in recent months on the catwalk and on the arm of stars and models, influencers and trendsetters. From Rihanna to BryanBoy, passing through Dior’s Cruise 2023.

The return of the bowling bag

The great return of bowling bags for spring summer 2022 was imagined and made concrete by Maria Grazia Chiuri in the Dior 2022 cruise collection. So she explained: the pieces were designed to combine «the legacy of Dior and the world of sportswear “. The aim was to bring “a touch of audacity to every silhouette”. The inspiration? Comes directly from Saddle bowling bags that John Galliano had launched for Fall / Winter 2001-2002. A “fetish” accessory, by now, for true nostalgics.

But not only. Because the fashion houses that have taken charge of this great return are many. How Prada, which has recently unearthed one of its cult models from its archives. It is to Miuccia Prada that we owe the reissue of the model. Her first appearance dates back to 2000. And in her triumphant return to the scene she became the first protagonist of the micro capsules signed by the maison with Adidas, and then go his own way. Indeed, on the coolest streets in the world. So much so that today we always find her on Rihanna’s shoulder.

The story of an icon

Even in the 90s Karl Lagerfeld regularly put these bags (in colored version) on the show at the top of his preferences. Farfetch Second Life, for example, offers a padded version from 1995. And even Marc Jacobs has been able to give in to the charm of this model, creating one when he was artistic director of Louis Vuitton. And as it happens, today, Louis Vuitton’s Alma and Speedy models are often compared to bowling bags.

The counterpart to the bowling bag? The Bolide d ‘Hermès. A real heritage that the maison has perpetuated for over half a century. Legend has it that Emile-Maurice Hermès found inspiration from a Henry Ford zippered bag during his visit to the United States in 1010. He then patented it once he returned to France for the Bolide in 1923. Want to make up for lost time? Don’t worry, the vintage market is booming. Just have the patience to search.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION