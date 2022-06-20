the 2000s tooth gems are the must-have accessory of the summer

Remember the 2000s-style dental glitter? They are back in vogue and are destined to become the must-have of summer 2022: here is everything you need to know about the tooth gems craze.

The 2000s are back, especially when it comes to original fashions and trends. Crop tops, hipsters, colored barrettes, French manicures and highlights: these are just some of the fads that have depopulated in that historical period and that are once again in great vogue. The latest arrival and destined to win everyone back is about smiling and will certainly generate a bit of a nostalgia effect in those who were kids during the early 2000s. What is it about? Of the tooth gemsthat is, some glitter on the teeth.

The stars who followed the tooth gems craze

Remember the glitter set in the teeth? In the 2000s they depopulated and, although many thought they had now left this not-too-chic craze behind, it is now back in great vogue. It was re-launched by the singer Rosalía, who posed smiling on her social networks with a maxi diamond in the center of her incisors. Before her many had already tried, from Katy Perry to Hailey Bieber, up to Adwoa Aboah, but only today the trend is taking hold in “real life” too. The reason? Tooth gems have become hugely popular on TikTok among the representatives of Generation Z.

Tooth glitter is back in fashion

Tooth glitter: which ones to choose?

If in the 2000s a simple diamond on the tooth was enough to be trendy, now fashion has evolved. Butterflies, hearts, stars, multi-crystals: the decorations to embellish the smile can be minimal or exaggerated, the important thing is that they are clearly visible.

Tooth gems, the summer must-have

There are rhinestones to be used temporarily or gems with a permanent effect, in the latter case you have to rely on specialized studies, so as not to damage the teeth. The rhinestone, in fact, must be polymerized with a UV lamp, so as to remain fixed on the teeth for up to 5 years. The only rule to follow when wearing tooth gems? Be meticulous in cleaning to avoid the accumulation of food and bacteria that could cause tooth decay and infections.