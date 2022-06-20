The 10 most popular commercials in the world of 2022 according to YouTube

The Youtube Advertising platform created the Youtube Ads Leaderboard some time ago to show the most popular video ads of each month. But also produces a detailed ranking with the 10 best advertisements, which in this case have managed to be the most popular between June 2021 and May 2022. In total and according to Google, the listings, together, represent more than 565 million views on a global scale.

The method used to assess entry in this exclusive list consists of using some of the most powerful viewing metrics on YouTube, such as organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention (”i.e. what percentage of a video do people watch”). This year and for the second consecutive year the winner is a Korean video from a Samsung campaign. In second place Switzerland with two different ads and in fourth place an exaggerated American Amazon ad. Do not forget that fifth place goes to Netflix’s “The Squid Game” campaign, which uses the disturbing imagesIt is from the Korean series to catch in the montage.

“If this compilation teaches us anything, it is that human connection and great ideas capable of capturing our collective cultural pulse matter today more than ever. At Google we want that the information is accessible and useful, that each person can obtain correct information that is relevant to them. I believe that this same notion is applicable to the storytelling branding across our platforms,” said Eugene Buono, Head of Creative, US Creative Works at Google.

Among the curiosities, long videos (up to almost 9 minutes) as is the case of Apple’s “Escape from the office” which was second in numbers of “I like” (108k) just behind the squid trailer with almost 850k. Another proven trend is that celebrities in advertisements are liked, or at least retained. On this year’s list there are names like Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Roger Federer, Brie Larson, Eugene Levy or Scarlett Johansson and the attraction of two characters from “The Sopranos”.

According to Google analysis, the trend, despite those that are too long or too short, the duration has been standardized between one and two minutes, which shows that if the stories behind it are good, it is possible to keep the attention of consumers. Also, “music and sound design continue to make a difference: The pieces of Omega, Netflix, Turkish Airlines and Imagine your Korea incorporate rhythms and melodies that give them a great narrative force”.

This is the list of the Top 10 of Youtube

1. Samsung (South Korea)

Samsung’s spot asks “Why change is a good thing” in an advertisement for its products.

2. MySwitzerland (Switzerland)

Once again, Roger Federer tries to convince a Hollywood star to shoot an ad for Switzerland Tourism. But again he gets a surprising disappointment… Watch how Roger Federer and Anne Hathaway they have to accept that nothing and no one can steal the spotlight from the Great Swiss Route, the best Roadtrip in the Alps.

3.OMEGA (Switzerland)

Spectacular piece that under the umbrella of the theme song “Dream” by Imagine Dragons takes us to Japan “in a beautiful world where the spirit of Olympic competition blends seamlessly with cultural traditions of the host nation. The Omega brand, as the Official Timekeeper of Tokyo 2020, produced a piece that is of millimeter precision and that with an intelligent divided screen elevates the piece to master.

4. Amazon (United States)

Amazon comic piece with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, that play dangerously at the idea that Alexa, the brand’s virtual assistant, read minds.

5. Netflix (United States)

Impeccable montage that uses images from “The Squid Game” and manages to capture as if from a series in itself were the intense 2:17 that it lasts.

6. Turkish Airlines (Turkey)

One minute with Morgan Freeman and he can talk you into anything. It is a safe value. “We are all connected” is the campaign of the Turkish airline that brings Pangea back together.

7. Nissan USA (United States)

Crazy ad for the car brand starring Eugene Levy (my God the wig) with Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista.

8. Apple (United States)

Nerds and Apple and almost nine minutes of commercial.

9. Imagine your Korea (South Korea)

Bucolic Korean advertisement with its benefits. Combining two representations of Korea, the streets of old-school Seoul with a hip-hop version of the popular Korean song “Arirang”. “From Jongno, through Dongdaemun Gate and Namdaemun Gate, to Hwanghak-dong, discover the hidden places and people who are the treasure of modern Seoul,” reads the ad.

10. Chevrolet (USA)

The car is cool.

“From a creative standpoint, stories that are accessible lend themselves to effective and compelling creative work. Great stories in the hands of great storytellers. The Ad Leaderboard Collection this year shows that this is the beginning”, Eugene Buono clarified.