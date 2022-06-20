The 10 best HBO Max series | FAME

What to see on HBO Max? The streaming platform has a varied catalog between films, documentaries, animations and series. In this last item, it has been considered one of the best offers. There is, for example, the popular “Game of Thrones”, the fiction with a large international audience.

In this way, in the extensive offer of television programming, we recommend a list of ten stories that marked generationsas well as the current fictions that have already earned a place among the best that has been written for the small screen.

Jon Snow in a fur coat in a scene from “Game of Thrones.” His character will have a spin-off (Photo: HBO)

10 UNMISSSIBLE SERIES ON HBO MAX

Get to know here the productions that marked an era and those that have managed to earn a place in the history of television.

10. “The Sopranos”

For many, “The Sopranos” is the best series in the history of television. The program tells the life of the iconic Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a mobster who has panic attacks and seeks professional help from a therapist. Between his talks in therapy, family messes and power moves in New Jersey, Tony explores the meaning of his life, his contradictions, pleasures and hates, as he rises through the world of crime to become a kingpin.

9. “The Wire”

Similarly, “The Wire” is one of the series that stands out in the HBO Max catalog and that has already celebrated 20 years since its premiere. Fiction focuses on uA group of police officers seeking to break up a drug trafficking mafia on the streets of Baltimore, in United States. It is led by David Simon and starring Dominic West, John Doman and Idris Elba.

8. “The city is ours”

And if you liked “The Whire”, there is a new Simon series that just appeared on HBO Max with praise: “The city is our”. This production also It is based on real life and in Baltimore.showing the most violent side of the city and a case of corruption within the local police.

7. “True Detective”

While, “True Detective” is a series about police investigation which, in its first season, had as protagonists Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Detectives follow in the footsteps of a serial killer who has escaped justice for many years. The following three seasons tell other cases, with different protagonists but following the structure of fragmented time.

6. “Mare of Easttown”

Another of HBO Max’s acclaimed productions was “Mare of Easttown”, the miniseries starring Kate Winslet, under the direction and script of Brad Inglesby. The actress gives life to Mare Sheehana detective who will investigate a murder, but will run into a series of revelations that will further affect her complicated life.

5. “Chernobyl”

The miniseries “Chernobyl”, winner of three Emmy awards, is one of the impressive productions that have been made about the nuclear disaster that occurred in 1986. Based on the book “Voices from Chernobyl” the Belarusian Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Aleksievichrecounts the details of the tragedy and the cleanup work that was subsequently done in the aforementioned city.

4. “Peacemaker”

HBO Max also has available the first season of “Peacemaker”which has already confirmed a second installment, a fiction directed by James Gunn and based on the eponymous DC Comics character. The series, starring John Cenais set after the events of “The Suicide Squad” and recounts the subsequent missions of Christopher Smith.

3. “Succession”

Similarly, “Succession” has entered the group of the favorite series of the public and critics. The show delves into the tribulations within the roy family, a powerful clan that owns an audiovisual media conglomerate. The family dynamic will be complicated when Logan Roy, the patriarch of the powerful family name, leaves the company.

2. “Barry”

“Barry” is a comedy about Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a serial killer who decides to change his life to become an actor. That transit, however, will not go as planned because there are many loose ends behind his previous blood-soaked path. Since its first season, the series has received only praise from the specialized press.

1. “Hack”

Finally, one of the recent HBO Max productions acclaimed by the public is the dramatic comedy “Hacks”, which tells the story of Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas stand-up comedy queen. The diva tries to stay relevant and, to do so, she allies herself with Avaa writer canceled by a tweet.