Taika Waititi explains Chris Hemsworth’s nudity in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

about a month ago, Disney Y Marvel Studios released a new trailer Thor: Love and Thunder, It will hit theaters on July 8. The advance of the movie Taika Waititi brought with him more footage of Christian bale like a terrifying Cap, as well as Natalie Portman embracing his Goddess of Thunder.

However, what really caught the attention of the fans was the anatomy of Chris Hemsworth. Right at the end, after the title of the film, we saw the Asgardian in front of Zeus (Russell Crowe) bound and wearing a blue robe. Within seconds, Crowe undressed him, revealing his body, albeit with the character’s butt pixelated.





While waiting to see if this pixelation is maintained or not in the production, Waititi has now referred to the scene in an interview for Comic Book. “We all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning,” said the director: “We already included her in the first draft of the script and Chris was in it too.”

“I think you have a body like Chris’s, which, you know, even he understands,” he went on to explain: “It would be a waste not to teach it. It would be a crime against humanity. You have to deliver to the masses.”

the end of the gods

With thor: ragnarok, Waititi gave a second life to the Asgardian avenger, who has become a key player in the MCU. Not in vain he is the only character in the universe commanded by Kevin Feig with fourth solo film.

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be infected with everything that dazzled the public in ragnarok (humor, adventures, colorful), but betting on a new genre, that of the romantic comedy, and with characters as interesting as Mighty Thor (Portman), Gorr or Zeus.

For now, we know that our protagonist will have to put his retirement on hold to face Gorr, the antagonist who has set out to destroy all deities. In this new mission, he will have the help of his ex, now with superpowers, as well as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Y Korg (voiced by Waititi). Will they survive to tell? On July 8 we will clear up any doubts in the theaters.

