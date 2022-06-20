Sylvester Stallone, protagonist of Tulsa King

Under the production of the multi-awarded Taylor Sheridan and Terrence Winter, the actor of Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone will star in the original series Paramount+, tulsa king, whose story was recorded in Oklahoma City.

tulsa king follows the story of the New York mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years serving a sentence and his boss unceremoniously exiles him to settle in Tulsa, Okla..

With his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

This original production also has the participation of Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, AC Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood will also executive produce.

tulsa king is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing roster at Paramount+, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and the next series Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man Y 1932 (WT).

The show will premiere in November with two episodes and then will premiere one episode per week.

