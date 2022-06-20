Super Mario Movie Producer Discusses Progress and Chris Pratt Playing Mario

We get more interesting news related to the animated film of Super Mariowhich as you well know will be released this year thanks to illumination. Today we have been able to learn more content.

In this case, the information comes from the producer of the film, Chris Meledandriwho has confirmed these details with Variety:

The film is 3/4 finished (only a quarter left to complete, although it is unclear if he was referring to the film as a whole or the voice recording)

He has also commented on the following about Chris Pratt in the role of Mario:

Chris was chosen because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 shooting sessions and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say I love his portrayal of Mario. He has given us a very strong performance. He’s going to be fine.

Remember that this super mario movie will be released worldwide during the holiday season of 2022. Universal Pictures will release the film in North America on December 21, 2022, with dates for other regions to be announced at a later date. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features eye-catching voice actors for Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson), and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the Teen Titans Go! The film’s screenplay is by Matthew Fogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and the upcoming Illumination Minions: Rise of Gru movie.

