suggestion Rome. It is an unprecedented option

If your name is Cristiano Ronaldo and boasts unrivaled records and an impressive amount of Golden Ballswhich only surpassed a certain Lionel Messi, there is little to discuss. And also her tear, the decision to abandon a project in which her role on the chessboard is that of a pawn and certainly not of the Queen, here is that the fog spreads very quickly.

Christian it is not among the non-transferable of Manchester United, also because when you evaluate a top player of his range, nothing is comparable.

The non-transferability of Cristiano Ronaldo ends

Nevertheless, Erik Ten Hag hinted at just this: Ronaldo he is important, he is an absolutely talented player but he is not indispensable in the project he would be studying for the English club.

Away from Manchester to Rome: the suggestion

What about CR7? The indiscretions that they wanted it a possible goal of Rome they are little more than a suggestion, a wonderful idea that would be invigorated by the link – not too remote – between José Mourinho and the Portuguese phenomenon constituted by the common agent, Jorge Mendes.

Cristiano has no perception that the moment of retirement has come, at 37, and his quality would confirm what he himself assumes at this point in his career and having overcome the considerable difficult moments, personal and family shared with his partner Georgina after the loss. of their child, and who have marked the last few months in Manchester.

There Rome of the Friedkin is ambitious, Mou continues to exercise a not inconsiderable charismatic power and the precedent to real Madrid it would seem to sustain a meeting also in the Capitallet’s hope.

The problems that hold back the operation

Maybe because the 23 million salary and more than that Ronaldo perceives and to which it does not seem willing – for now – to give up would lead us to consider it difficult, even if not impossible in the hope of Growth Decreethe way of an agreement with this club or with one of the Serie A able to find the square of the circle by June 30th.

Are there any alternatives? In the case of Ronaldo there is no shortage, even if the conditions must be considered: the PSG had evaluated the possibility of a mega engagement for the Portuguese last summer, when Leonardo was still managing the technical area, but the decision to Messi, thanks to the situation al Barcelona to accept Paris would lead to the exclusion of such a close union in the field.

The alternatives: Real Madrid and Valencia

The return to the real Madrid and the transfer to Valencia, the club where his agent Mendes has his roots, according to rumors especially of the Spanish media could make sense as indeed also the Roma of José Mourinho (architect of large operations) and another option.

The new option for CR7

We refer to a return to the origins, that is to the Sporting Lisbonthe club that launched it and where in football Christian he has grown.

It would be a way to close the circle, even if it is inevitable to reiterate it, the prohibitive salary of the champion should be revised downwards to allow the Lusitanian club to aspire to this definitive operation.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

Juve LIVE market: today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

VIRGILIO SPORT