‘Stranger Things’, Charlie Heaton, fame…

When we talk through zoom with Natalia Dyer (Nashville, 1995) It’s a bright afternoon and the actress is a few days away from moving into her own house. ”I’ve been traveling a lot, but New York is my home. It will be my cat Mona and me,” she says relaxed, dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt and no makeup, pointing with red fingernails at the hotel room she currently lives in. She is thoughtful and measured in her responses, waving her hands around a lot when the conversation heats up. A fringe brushes her eyebrows as she ponders fame, fans and how to find her way. For now, this is her role as Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’Netflix’s cult series and the reason why we have mentioned it.

Since it came to our screens in 2016 as the posh girl turned monster killer with a shotgun, more than 190 million households have seen at least one episode of the fiction. The last two chapters of season four arrive on July 1, as part of volume 2 of season 4, and we look forward to them. She too. But her interpretive vocation began a long time ago.

Now he is 27 years old. She grew up in Tennessee with an older sister, a younger sister, and supportive parents. Her mother, a physiologist, and her father, a clinical engineer, were very insistent that her daughters do ”whatever they like”. To do this, they took them to and from their different activities, in order to discover what really fulfilled them: ”She got good grades at school, but she was always writing, drawing or doing something creative”. A sprained ankle at a camp led her to sign up for an acting workshop. ”The person in charge spoke to my mother and told her: ‘He likes it a lot. You should go audition for a show that’s coming up soon.’ The role was for ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’. From that moment on, I fell in love with the theatre.” She soon made her debut on the big screen. In 2009, at the age of 14, she landed an acting role in the iconic ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie,’ as Clarissa Granger, an experience she calls “very exciting crazy.” What she came after was a move for her to New York to go to college, where she attended the Gallatin School of Individualized Study: a non-traditional interdisciplinary institute that encourages its students to design their own course. Although she planned to be a journalist, Dyer continued to act on the side, accepting roles in independent films and minor productions, such as ‘I Believe In Unicorns and After Darkness’. Finally, she got the chance to play Nancy Wheeler in ‘Stranger Things’: ”I auditioned twice for the part. I thought that she had failed in the first casting. Then I made another. I felt the same, but no…”

She had no idea how big this series of a group of friends facing supernatural forces in 1980s Indiana would become. “At the time, Netflix wasn’t what it is today either. They had some interesting productions, like ‘Orange Is The New Black’ or ‘House Of Cards’, but I didn’t know there was a possibility of a second season.” As you probably already know, the public loved it. After its premiere in July 2016, About 14 million people watched the first part of ‘Stranger Things’ during the first 35 days, becoming the third most successful original fiction on the platform at that time. A month later, a second installment was announced to the delight of its growing fan base.

Beyond the Upside Down

Part of the success of the series (and one of the reasons we’re such fans), is due to the chemistry between the cast beyond the screen. Natalia’s affection for her classmates, such as Joe Keery (Steve) or Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), is evident. She attributes it to their shared journey to fame: ”It’s a difficult bond to describe and to break. The fact that she became so big overnight was a very special experience. She brought us together forever. For example, there is an intrinsic sense of protection towards the little ones, although I am impressed by how aware they are of what popularity entails. Who do you laugh with the most? Gaten Matarazzo, of course, who plays Dustin: “He has such a funny mind.” She is also very grateful to the series’ veteran actors, Winona Ryder and David Harbour: “They have created a valuable support network.”

Natalia also met in the series Charlie Heaton, her boyfriend in real life and on screen (plays Jonathan Byers). The couple is famous for keeping their relationship private (here’s the full story of Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton), although she does confess that they understand each other ”in a very special way. Something difficult to imitate and indescribable”. This connection has helped them interpret some of the moments between Jonathan and Nancy. She explains that many times they improvise. They give free rein to the interpretation and change things in the script, according to what they would feel as a couple in reality. An example that stands out is a scene in an elevator, which occurred during the third season, in which they reconcile after an argument: they were more Charlie and Natalia than Jonathan and Nancy. Other than that, she doesn’t understand the interest in their relationship. ”First we were colleagues. It’s a normal and natural thing that if we work on the same series, we do interviews together and spend time together. The strangest thing about our relationship is the perception and reaction of others. I’ve always been curious as to why people want to know everything. It sounds very cliché, but I’m human too. There are people who are very good at being open and sharing, and some are a little more comfortable with keeping things to themselves.”

Another union that everyone is talking about is the magnificent, fun and unexpected duet between Nancy and Robin, played by Maya Hawke. ”The female cast of the series is fantastic. It has evolved a lot! We’ve done great scenes together, really good scenes, during season four. As soon as Maya joined the cast, we knew that Robin had something special. Our characters are very different, but their dynamic is quite interesting.”

the big season

On this occasion, the return to filming was more complicated due to the delays in the recordings and all the protocols that had to be followed. ”The good thing about coming back is that it felt a bit like summer camp. It was noticed that we were going slower in the recordings, but it is that [la temporada 4] It’s a very big installment, with many plot lines and more than 800 pages of script.” Almost three years have passed between one season and another, and Natalia hopes that the fourth will help answer viewers’ doubts: ”I’m always asking the Duffer brothers [creadores de la serie] why one thing or another happens and where everything goes. This time we have given a little more light. The character of Nancy is very funny and has developed a lot. She is doing a lot of great things. Also, the new cast members who are amazing.”

Although the most substantial difference with the previous episodes is in the tone of terror that the new ones have taken: “It is darker, more terrifying, more intense. When I was shooting season one, I wasn’t a fan of the horror genre at all, but the Duffers told me that the character of Nancy needed to see some classic scary movies to understand her future.” These cinematographic legends are present throughout the nine titles that make up season four, with special mention to the cameo of Robert Englund, legendary interpreter of Freddy Krueger. “It was amazing working with him,” he says.

Netflix has confirmed that ‘Stranger Things’ will end with season 5 and Dyer doubts about the ending he would like for Nancy: ”I hope she doesn’t die. If she does, let it at least be a death to remember. I’m curious what life would be like for her after all this.” Would she say yes to being in a ‘spin-off’? ”I wouldn’t rule it out if the Duffers were involved. Nancy could become a detective or a spy.”

the fame game

The desire to maintain your privacy extends to all aspects of your life. Despite having more than six million followers on Instagram, he only published three times during 2021 and considers the impact of social networks on society too strong. ”His role is evolving a lot and I don’t know if we’re going that fast. In a way, I’m very grateful to have a platform and a following that cares about what I have to say. But I think there’s a lot of pressure to say certain things, and in many ways I feel underqualified.” She also wonders if this exposure could limit her ability to do her job well, since there is the fear of being canceled or judged for saying something inappropriate: “You have to choose your words carefully because the audience is huge. It is very easy to lose your mind. I am not a politician or an expert on foreign affairs, and I do not want to mislead anyone or misrepresent my image. I don’t pretend to be anything more than a 27-year-old actress, although sometimes I feel like there’s an expectation that I’ll be something more.

For this reason, try not to pigeonhole yourself when choosing your roles. ”It’s amazing to be on huge sets, but I also love the intimacy of small movies,” she quotes, later highlighting Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Wilde as actresses for whom he has great respect. ”I love seeing how women experiment with different types of roles and transition to producing, directing and writing. There are many women’s stories that have not been told. The spirit of ‘nobody gives me these parts, so I’m going to do it’, I think it’s great.” Could his career go down those paths? ”Never say Never. It seems to me a natural instinct to create your own stories, or at least put out the ones you think should be told. So yeah, I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Recently, she has played a Catholic schoolgirl (‘Yes, my God, yes’, 2019) and the apex of a homosexual love triangle (‘Chestnut’, 2022). She is now focused on her next project: the horror movie ‘All Fun And Games’, alongside Asa Butterfield from ‘Sex Education’. In moving him too. ”My things are packed in boxes, but distributed in various cities. It will be fun to put it all together in one place.”

If you’re wondering what he does when he’s not in front of a camera, you should know that the answer is: watching an English baking reality show called ‘The Great British Bake Off’ –the English version of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Bake Off’-. It is one of his favorite plans. ”When I’m in the UK [de donde es su novio], I’m going to have afternoon tea and watch this show. There is something about him that calms your soul! If they let famous figures from the United States participate, I would sign up without thinking about it.” It seems that Natalia Dyer already has a plan once the end of ‘Stranger Things’ arrives.

