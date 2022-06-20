“Stay with us” • TAG24

Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester Unitedword of Erik Ten Hag. On the occasion of the presentation press conference, the former Ajax – now Manchester United manager – confirmed the news that everyone was waiting for, that of Ronaldo’s stay. In addition to the former Juventus number 7, the Dutch coach talked about future goals and personal feelings. Finally, Ten Hag sent a message to the entire Premier League: “We will try to win all the games”. Below, the words of the new Manchester United manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo again at Manchester United: “Part of the project”

Confirmed the rumors released in the last hours, Cristiano Ronaldo will once again be a footballer of the Manchester United. No early farewell, therefore, for the Portuguese champion ex Juventus who, despite a disappointing season for his team, would have decided to stay in Manchester. This is reported by the new team leader, Erik Ten Hag. Earlier today, the former Ajax – now United manager – used important words for CR7. “Future Cristiano Ronaldo? Stay at Manchester United, for sure. She will be with us once again, she is part of the project. I am looking forward to working with him“- declares Erik Ten Hag. Then, the Dutch continues: “What do I expect? The goals “.

After talking about the stay of Christian Ronaldo to the Manchester UnitedTen Hag focuses on your feelings: “I am very happy to be here, this is my home and I want to win. We need to have faith, it will be something that we will build over time. The team has enormous potential” – goes on Erik Ten Hag – we can certainly do something important. I think the Premier League is really the best league in the world, it’s a fantastic competition where we want to do very well. I’m analyzing the situation – the coach continues – we are studying the best possible project. Our goal is to win all the games, then we’ll see ”.