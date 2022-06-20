Specialist proposes Tamagotchi babies to treat overpopulation

State-of-the-art gloves will provide the necessary tactile stimulation.

In 50 years you will be able to adopt a child just like you subscribe to Netflix. For a small monthly fee you will have your child in the metaverse waiting for you to have time for him and without waking up at night. And they will also solve the problems of overpopulation.

So thinks one authority on the subject: “If consumer demand is there, as I think it will be, children with Artificial Intelligence will be widely available for a relatively small monthly fee.”

This is Catriona Campbell, a specialist in Artificial Intelligence and in all that is emerging and disruptive technologies, and her concept of “AI child” has nothing to do with Steven Spielberg’s film. Instead of an AI Pinocchio of authentic circuits and emotions that we can actually see and touch, the future of childhood is in the metaverse, you know, the immersive “future of the internet”.

The promise of a new man-machine (or rather man-image) interaction. Let’s just call them “metababies,” although Catriona Campbell prefers to refer to the next virtual generation as the “tamagotchi generation” in homage to the Japanese virtual pet boom that exploded in the late ’90s.

According to Campbell, the new tamagotchis will be just as “real” to their parents as the flesh and blood ones.

“Virtual babies may seem like a big leap today,” says Campbell, “but 50 years from now technology will have advanced to such a point that babies that exist in the metaverse will be indistinguishable from those in the real world.”

Housed in the metaverse, Tamagotchi children will resemble their parents just like any parent and child or a personalized smartphone to its owner.

CGI technology and machine learning will make them have hyper-realistic faces and bodies that will react to our emotions and our words. And they will hug you, play with you and tell you they love you like your son doesn’t.

State-of-the-art gloves will provide the necessary tactile stimulation.

You can also take them to the park, the movies or the pool, or take trips with children anywhere in the world without spending a dime. You will be able to choose the environment and even the speed with which the children grow, because we all know that they grow too fast or too slowly, but always with the algorithm out of adjustment.

Catriona Campbell digs a little deeper into why we’d want that in a new book called AI by Design: A Plan for Living with Artificial Intelligence.

According to the Telegraph, it is not only about having all the good things of a child without any of the bad, but also about solving the problem of overpopulation that is already approaching 8,000 million inhabitants, with all that this means for the footprint energetic.

“Make no mistake, this development, if it occurs, is a technological change that, if managed correctly, could help us solve some of today’s most pressing problems, such as overpopulation,” he added.

According to other scientists, overpopulation could reach its peak in the coming decades and from there descend worryingly towards even human extinction. If so, aren’t the Tamagochi children something too much like the Movement for Human Extinction?

