Sofía Vergara turns years old: the crime that made her family flee from Colombia and the serious illness she suffered

“Beauty is really a matter of confidence. If you feel beautiful, then you are beautiful”, it is easy for this phrase to appear among the set of statements or reflections that you make throughout your life if you are one of the most beautiful women on the planet ; another thing is that you say it when you do not have the impressive physique of Sofia Vergara.

Although, sometimes, beauty can be a detriment, more than a help, when it comes to finding work. Sofia Vergara has no doubt that her statuesque body and her beauty have slowed down her career when she has wanted to get “every girl” roles. She sounds incredible. Come on, beauty can annoy your life, unless you learn to live with it, which is what the Colombian has done.

“I realized that having a good body was an advantage on television, as well as getting attention and publicity. But it also means that you can’t play normal roles, I can’t play an ordinary girl. So now I try to find characters that allow me to exploit my appearance and my personality to continue advancing in my career”, [entrevista a The Sun hace unos años].

The truth is that makeup, without makeup, with a haute couture dress, with jeans or in bed due to fever, the actress does not need filters to look good in the photos.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker