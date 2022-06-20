Sofía Vergara turns years old: the crime that made her family flee from Colombia and the serious illness she suffered

“Beauty is really a matter of confidence. If you feel beautiful, then you are beautiful”, it is easy for this phrase to appear among the set of statements or reflections that you make throughout your life if you are one of the most beautiful women on the planet ; another thing is that you say it when you do not have the impressive physique of Sofia Vergara.

Although, sometimes, beauty can be a detriment, more than a help, when it comes to finding work. Sofia Vergara has no doubt that her statuesque body and her beauty have slowed down her career when she has wanted to get “every girl” roles. She sounds incredible. Come on, beauty can annoy your life, unless you learn to live with it, which is what the Colombian has done.

“I realized that having a good body was an advantage on television, as well as getting attention and publicity. But it also means that you can’t play normal roles, I can’t play an ordinary girl. So now I try to find characters that allow me to exploit my appearance and my personality to continue advancing in my career”, [entrevista a The Sun hace unos años].

The truth is that makeup, without makeup, with a haute couture dress, with jeans or in bed due to fever, the actress does not need filters to look good in the photos.

And she is not worried about wrinkles or the passage of time, “I feel very comfortable with my appearance and I’m not worried about wrinkles. I believe that if a woman stays fit and leads a healthy lifestyle, she can continue to project beauty regardless of her age.” Sofía Vergara’s word that she is still in top form when she turns 49 this July 10.

How are you going to celebrate? You will discover us on your social networks. He likes to have themed parties -except in 2020, when he had to settle for celebrating it with the family due to the coronavirus pandemic- like the one that revolved around the lemon.

The before and after of “Modern Family”

Neither advertising, which was the beginning of his professional career, nor soap operas nor cinema, will be the television series “ModernFamily” the one that will lead Sofía Vergara to be the highest paid actress on television. According to the magazine Forbes, Sofia was the highest-earning actress in 2020 with $43 million, ahead of Angelina Jolie who earned 35 million dollars or the Israeli actress, Gal Gadotwhich we find in third place with earnings of 31 million dollars.

And she is the best paid actress in the world because for each chapter of “Modern Family”, Sofía Vergara entered her bank account $500,000.

Besides money, “ModernFamily” has allowed Sofía, Glory in the series, conquer the American public. For ten years she has played Gloria Delgado-Pritchetta Colombian woman with a child and married to a man, Jay Pritchett (interpreted by Ed O’Neill), much older than her – with two children and four grandchildren – who crossed her path and whom she conquered and knew how to cajole with her Latin accent and wit. Because for those who don’t know anything about this television family, I’ll tell you that the series portrays a 21st century family with all kinds of current problems. Let’s say that he transfers to the screen the “customs” of the society of our century.

In April 2020, after 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the series came to an end.

Happy April Fools’ Day! Tell us about the most successful prank you’ve ever pulled off below???? pic.twitter.com/2l0X79uOcV — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 1, 2021

In that last installment (sorry for gutting), Jay confesses to Gloria that he’s been learning Spanish to go with her to Colombia. And he ends with his voice over: “Life is full of changes, some big, some small. I learned a long time ago that you can fight it or you can try to make the best of it. And that is much easier if you have people who love you and they help you deal with whatever life throws at you. At least that’s what helps me sleep at night.”

Sofía Vergara will never forget Gloria. This role, in addition to important emoluments, has led her to be the subject of succulent and tempting job offers such as being the first Latina sworn in America’s Got Talent and has allowed him to launch his own clothing line.

“This has been an amazing opportunity to design my dream wardrobe: the perfect jean jacket, the softest pants, the sexiest jeans that fit your body and butt the best, and lots of little details to add that extra touch,” writes the Colombian on Instagram. Her garments are available from size 0 to 20 (in Spanish sizes from size 32 to 52).

Two husbands, one son

At just 18 years old, Sofía said “Yes, I do” to her boyfriend Joe González-Ripoll with whom she had her only son, Manolo who is already 30 years old. Her son has been her priority for many years, especially since she separated from Joe when the little boy was only 2 years old.

The actress did not seriously commit to someone again until 2015 when she went back down the aisle to marry the actor. Joe Manganiello.

Couples had had – like the businessman Nick Loeb with whom she had a relationship of almost four years and a legal battle of more than six-, but as she admitted in the first interview she gave with her husband, love had not knocked on her door “partly because she had not found the person but I also knew that if I moved in with someone it would end up affecting my son psychologically. I wasn’t about to bring a man into my son’s house.”

Manolo gets along very well with his mother’s husband with whom he remains very close, he shares most of the family parties with them and they are even traveling companions during vacation periods.

Manganiello He was born in the United States into a family of Armenian origin who had to flee their country in 1915, victims of the genocide of the Armenian people at the hands of the Ottoman government. Her great-grandmother with her grandmother, who was small, managed to make the murderers of her husband and her seven other children believe that they were dead and were able to escape. Sofía’s family also had to leave her native Colombia due to the violence and persecution to which she was subjected by the cruel organized crime in this country.

The flight to Miami and thyroid cancer

At the end of the 1980s and throughout the 1990s, Colombia experienced the worst years of its history with the declared war against the State for drug trafficking. Many families were affected, persecuted, blackmailed. The Vergara family was one of them. Sofia was already living in Miami when her brother Rafael de Ella was murdered.

“My brother was murdered in Barranquilla. It was a very dramatic event, they shot him and unfortunately no one could say goodbye to him,” he said for the first time in AND! Entertainment, Hollywood Medium, by Tyler Henry.

Rafael’s murder led Sofía to make the decision that her entire family would go to live in the United States with her: “We come from a successful family, and he knew he was a target for kidnapping. He always had bodyguards. One day He went out alone and he was shot. After he was killed, we all got together and I decided, since I was living in the United States, to take the rest of my family to where I lived in Florida.”

The tragic event left the whole family very touched and especially Sofia who even hired private investigators to discover Rafael’s murderer who was 27 years old when he was killed. The true cause is still unclear, although there are several versions such as the one that maintains that the actress’s brother had a relationship with the wife of one of the organized crime bosses who, when he discovered it, ended that adventure by murdering his lover.

In 2011 he suffered another family setback, this time with his brother July who is deported to Colombia because of drugs. After thirty arrests for possession and consumption of drugs, a judge decreed that he had to return to his country of origin because, as stated in the Immigration Law, “His behavior did not allow him to live in the United States.”

A matter to which the actress never refers, however, if she remembers when she fought with 28 years against cancer. In the year 2000 she was detected with a thyroid cancer having to undergo surgery to remove the gland.

“I have to be on medication my whole life and I don’t have a thyroid. So of course it made me realize what was going on with my body and I have to say that in the last 10 years, I’ve never had a single problem. I’m very direct. with the way I try to do what the doctor says and I religiously go to the doctor to get my check-ups” said Sofía Vergara promoting a preventive campaign launched in New York in 2013 to prevent hypothyroidism.

Fame costs and you have to sweat to win it

Sofía Vergara was born on July 10, 1972 into a wealthy family in Barranquilla, one of the main cities in Colombia. Her mother encouraged her to enter the world of advertising. Her first advertisement at the age of 17, in 1989, for Pepsi was a success. She announced the same refreshing drink years later with David Beckham on a Los Angeles beach.

Her first job on television was as a co-host on a Univisión network program entitled ‘Fuera de Serie’, which allowed her to travel to many countries and be known in the United States. But just like beauty -as we said at the beginning of the article-, the Colombian accent has also harmed her professionally, “you cannot compare the opportunities you have with an actress with an American accent. They receive ten scripts a week, I receive two a month” [entrevista a The Hollywood Reporter].

In order to qualify for more roles, he hired a coach to correct the accent, “but my auditions got worse because I forgot to act and focused on pronunciations,” he acknowledged in the same interview. At present, all of this is past, the present is unbeatable and the future… the future is still a blank page to write on.