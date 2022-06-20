Silvia Jato “enthroned” – ESdiario

The one who for a time was the host of “Pasapalabra” on her first run on Antena 3 lived one of her most unforgettable nights at the Real Casino de Madrid. She was not alone.

Enthroning is the formal act to be part of the Musketeers group. It is the first time that Los Mosqueteros, with a long tradition in France, celebrate the act in the Spanish capital where they already have headquarters.

Silvia Jato comes in white. The color of purity for the incorporation of it. Another of those enthroned was the lawyer Antonio Gonzalez-Zapatero from the office of AVERUM and BECUS AB. Gonzalez-Zapatero He is known by the society press for being the technical director of the most notorious social and media court proceedings.

Lolita, Fran Rivera, the House of Alba and currently from the dentist Mary Joseph Campanario are the customers of Gonzalez-Zapatero. The office has obtained high amounts in the sentences of the woman of jesus janeiro against programs of Mediaset.

The office of Gonzalez Zapatero begins to create jurisprudence in the field of privacy, honor and self-image. He has achieved in the Justice that the continued crime be recognized in sentences. Condemn financially for each time it is insulted or slandered. Every time the crime is committed, it is sentenced with an economic amount.

Silvia Jato and Antonio González-Zapatero are already “Musketeers”

Since last Thursday Silvia Jato and Antonio González-Zapatero They are already part of the General Company of Musketeers as are other international personalities Leonardo Dicaprio or the legendary Madrid restaurateur Lucio Blazquez Blazquez. The actor was enthroned in 1998 and Pike a decade earlier, in 1988.

Last Thursday’s event ended after two in the morning. The enthronement was presided over by the representative of the General Staff of the Compagnie des Mousquetaires Mrs. Marie Odile Dours and for the Captain Lieutenant of the Compagnie des Mousquetaires in

Spain, Don Oriol Bracons.