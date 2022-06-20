Sherlock Holmes 3 fell through due to pandemic, but Dexter Fletcher thinks it could still happen

Almost four years have passed since formal talk began about a third film in the saga of Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr. However, that project has not yet materialized and fans of the detective are still waiting for the character’s return to the big screen.

But although it would be easy to believe that in this scenario Sherlock Holmes 3 already forgotten, Dexter Fletcher is still hoping to film the movie to which he is linked as director.

During a conversation with the Collider portal, Fletcher was asked about Sherlock Holmes 3 and assured that despite the fact that the pandemic changed the plans for the film, he still hopes that it can be made one day.

“The pandemic derailed it. I think it will be done. I think it has to be done. Unfortunately I don’t know what the timeline of that is, but I think it could happen. Is fantastic”Fletcher said. “I think it’s about all the right people being in the right place at the right time. I think it’s that. It’s one of those cruel twists of fate, where the pandemic hit and scattered people all over the world to the wind. But i know the appetite is huge and i’m sure other people are well aware of it too. But I think it should be because it’s brilliant. I hope so”.

Sherlock Holmes 3 was announced in 2018 and its story was rumored to take place in the Old West with Robert Downey Jr as the titular detective and Jude Law as Watson.