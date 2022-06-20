“She is at her best”: Anne Hathaway’s infamous Cannes looks
Anne Hathaway left the broom on the red carpet in Cannes. There, the 39-year-old actress was part of the world premiere of Armageddon Timethe James Gray film in which he stars alongside Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong.
Hathaway posed in front of the Cannes 2022 cameras in a white Armani Privé for her debut at the festival, one of the most important in the film industry.
“Oh Anita for the cheetah”, “she puts on a bag and it looks good on her” and “she walks on my back and my desire to live”, were some of the comments.