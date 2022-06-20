she does earn more than a man

carmen ray

He is 37 years old and Forbes estimates his personal fortune at $330 million. Fourteen years after rising to international fame with his I kissed a girl and their styles pin upKaty Perry has become a business woman who, among other things, is the highest paid judge in the talent show American Idol above his three all-male peers, producer Ryan Seacrest, singer Lionel Richie, and star of the country Luke Bryan.

The singer pockets 25 million dollars per season (and there are already four), while Seacrest and Bryan earn 12, and Richie, 10. Every year, when Perry renews his contract with ABC Productionsthe same story is repeated in the North American media with headlines like Katy Perry’s impressive salary either Why Katy Perry is the highest paid woman of all the female judges who have gone through American Idol. And here is what these headlines really hide.

Not that $25 million isn’t “an impressive salary” (which it is), but it still it is surprising that it is a woman who pockets that amount, especially when their peers charge much lower figures. And all because in this case Perry manages to turn around the wage gap between women and men. However, it seems that the media and the public demand an ‘explanation’ as to why Katy earns more than three men (not just one). As if Katy Perry had to justify her salary, when (breaking news) has no reason.

$25 million for $162.8 million followers

However, and if someone wants to know why, the explanation is quite clear (and even mathematical). Since Katy Perry joined the set of American Idol, the audience has skyrocketed. In fact, the singer joined the format when ABC had just acquired it from FOX (the network that launched the format back in 2002) and his signing was a strategic bet.

The hiring of Katy connected the younger audience with the talent show thanks to Perry used her social networks to create a engagement staff with fans of the show. The numbers speak for themselves: 153 million users follow him on Instagram and 108.8 million on Twitter. A quantity of followers that neither Lionel Richie (with 1.3 million on IG and 341,800 thousand on TW) nor Ryan Seacrest (with 5.6 million on IG and 15 million on TW) nor Luke Bryan (5.9 million on IG and 9, 3 million in TW).

Woman against woman

In 2019, during the broadcast of the first season of American Idol with Katy Perry among its ranks, Paula Abdul, judge of the talent show when it was broadcast on Fox (and whose salary was 5 million dollars per season) visited the set of Watch What Happens: Live with Andy Cohen. During the section where they receive calls from viewers, a viewer (yes, a woman) asked him what he thought of Katy Perry’s salary.

“good for her”said Abdul. Nevertheless, the presenter (man), finished with a “it says a lot about you that you are not bitter about it”. Why should Paula Abdul be “bitter”? Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were also more than Abdul’s salary and no one asked him about them.

Katy Perry UK American Idol

Perry and her outfits have become one of the biggest attractions of the program. Every week, the audience eagerly awaits a new look of the singer, who has always shown to have a hilarious style. What’s more, during confinement, Perry made a live connection from her house dressed as a hydroalcoholic hand gel customized for American Idol.

Be that as it may, none of this would have to be explained if Katy Perry were a man. In fact, the title of the singer’s first album made it clear that what she wanted was to be One of the Boys. In salary, she has already surpassed them.