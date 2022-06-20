Shakira – Piqué: this is how the singer discovered the betrayal

People

13 June 22 / Written by: Giuliana Lorenzo

As is known, the two announced the separation

It ended, in the worst way, the love between Shakira and Piquéwith a betrayal by the player of the Barcelona.

Betrayal discovered by Shakira and on which new backstories now arrive. According to various rumors, the Colombian artist would have hired a detective agency.

Shakira would have become suspicious after some unusual behavior of her husband and so she would have decided to resort toprivate detective.

Investigator who allegedly brought her the evidence of the betrayal: the player allegedly began dating a 20-year-old lady from a club in Barcelona.

The meeting would take place in the room. Not only did Shakira also find various messages including “You are my first lady” according to what she reveals Informalia.

Of course, a kind of legal battle for custody of the children will also begin now Milan And Sasha for the various property in common.

Read also: Shakira and Piquè, the joint statement arrives: “We are separating”

The two in the joint statement released to confirm the rumors had said: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Shakira would also have tried to mend a relationship for the sake of the children but there would be nothing to be done.