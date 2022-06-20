Shakira on trial for fraud

The Barcelona Provincial Court has dismissed pop star Shakira’s latest appeal against a judge’s decision that she considered it necessary to put her in court for tax fraud. This was reported by the main Iberian media, explaining that this decision leaves the Colombian singer one step away from the trial.

In today’s resolution, the court claims that Shakira was resident in Spain in the years in which she allegedly committed the offense, that is, between 2012 and 2014: according to the Spanish tax authorities, the Colombian singer did not pay in due time about 14.5 millions of euros in taxes (a sum returned to the tax authorities later).

The star’s press office has issued a note stating that her behavior in tax matters has always been “irreproachable” and that she will continue to uphold her innocence. One of the main arguments of the defense is that she Shakira was not a resident of Spain in those years.

According to the newspaper El País, the possibility remains open that Shakira and the prosecutor reach an agreement before the conclusion of the trial.