Selena Gomez spoke about the album cover that made her feel “embarrassed”

Selena Gomez just opened up about an album cover that made her feel ashamed and what that release meant to her.

While reflecting on a previous album cover, Selena Gomez opened up about how unfair the Hollywood system is and how she felt she was sexualized from a young age.

During a discussion with comedy actresses organized by The Hollywood Reporter with Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson and Bridget Everett, the actress and singer shared that the cover in question originally made her feel “embarrassed.”

Why Selena Gomez Wasn’t Comfortable With An Album Cover

After Schumer praised the star of Only Murders in the Building for finding her own “style” and “presence” despite being “sexualized at such a young age,” Gomez confirmed that “it’s really unfair” (referring to the album cover issue).

“I know they put you through a system and make you feel like this is how you have to do it,” Schumer said. “And especially when you get positive feedback and people are attracted to you, it takes a lot to say, ‘I’m going to go in this direction.'”

Gomez later cited an example of this industry standard by replying, “I actually did an album cover and was very embarrassed after doing it. I had to get over those feelings because I realized that I was connected to something deep that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I did the best I could, at least trying to be myself.”

Although Selena does not explicitly indicate which cover she is referring to, the singer’s second studio album, revivalwhich was released in 2015, shows the star posing completely nude.

“And I’m not a very sexual person,” Gomez continued. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy, but that doesn’t mean it’s for someone else. It can be for me.”

