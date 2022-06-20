Selena Gomez or how to defend the strapless dress that triumphs

Creative directors, style prescribers and celebrities have recently made it clear that the dress is one of those garments that are essential in summer. When the thermometers exceed their maximum, the wardrobe begins to be full of light clothing pieces that allow us to face extremely hot days. In this spring-summer 2022 we will witness the rise of midi models, of creations with minimalist drapes, of shirt confections, of sensual cut outs… Likewise, we will be able to decide whether to opt for bets on plain tones or if, on the contrary, we prefer to resort to striking and vibrant prints that exude freshness and optimism.

Selena Gomez, in recent times, has managed to catapult herself as a style benchmark among women of all ages thanks to her versatile appearance. The interpreter, in addition to succeeding with her record and audiovisual projects, has shown, on many occasions, to be a lover of trends, so it is not surprising that, at the moment, she is offering us the best style lessons to wear what They will become the most demanded dresses in the coming weeks.

After rising as the protagonist of the premiere from the second season of Only Murders In The Building –series of which she is part of the cast– wearing a shirt dress with a corset included and launching a message of protection of democracy at the inaugural conference of When We All Vote Culture of Democracy Summit in a two-tone dress print floral, Selena Gomez shows what is the model of dress with which to distill elegance everywhere while we remember the 90s.

The three essential types of dress for summer according to Selena Gomez

Strapless dress in green

The American interpreter attended the Jimmy Kimmel Live! program yesterday, where she made an absolute style statement. For the occasion, Selena Gomez donned a dress that made us travel back in time until we reached the act in which Lady Di wore the acclaimed revenge dress in black in the 90s. A cut strapless, timeless, before which, to this day, the singer has succumbed. In her case, it is a midi-length model with bare shoulders, short gathered sleeves and draping around the waist.

The chosen outfit was combined with high-heeled leather sandals, ideal to elevate any style on the hottest days of summer. As for accessories, the businesswoman resorted to golden earrings.

Shirt dress with corset

The actress from the Hulu project was in Los Angeles at the premiere of Only Murders In The Building, a series in which he stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. For the red carpet of the event, she confirmed, through her stylistic commitment, which is the dress that, in addition to being extremely flattering in all types of silhouettes, will never go out of style. Yes, we talked around the shirt dress.

A piece with a classic poplin layout that, in this case, has been selected from the Prada collection, a luxury fashion house that has previously accompanied the interpreter in public label appearances. In the presentation, Selena Gomez wore a long-sleeved shirt dress model, with a corset silhouette and a buttoned shirt collar.

A monochrome creation signed by Prada that Gomez combined with high-heeled sandals in a silver tone.

The floral dresses that favor all women

Red and white floral print dress

Selena Gomez became a muse of inspiration to wear floral dresses in this spring-summer 2022 with her choice of dress for her attendance at the inaugural conference of When We All Vote Culture of Democracy Summit, in the city of Los Angeles. While the producer gave a speech about the importance of civil participation in the American elections, she dazzled like never before in a red and white floral print dress.

A halter neckline design under the Prada signature that was combined with mule-style shoes in pristine white.

