Selena Gómez gets daring and shows off her figure in a dress with a revealing neckline

Selena Gomez keep giving what to talk about during his promotional tour for the second season of the series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, where he shares credits with actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On this occasion, the singer also became the topic of conversation in networks thanks to the outfit she wore for her appearance on the nightly show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

It was a tight green dress, whose deep neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves evidenced her stunning figure. To complete her look, Selena Gomez opted for high-heeled sandals that lengthened her legs.

Pictures of your outfit It didn’t take long for them to go viral on platforms like Twitter and Instagram.This thanks to dozens of users who took it upon themselves to praise the look of the former Disney star.

“Precious”, “A complete goddess”, “I love that Selena and Martin Short are this week’s guests”, “Always beautiful”“Lately Selena breaks it with her looks” and “The best of all”, are some of the comments that are read on networks.

The visit of both celebrities on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! It was given due to the upcoming premiere of the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, where not only this trio of actors will return with more adventures, because model Cara Delevingne will also join the action.

