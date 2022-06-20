Selena Gomez, as she landed the role in Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez increasingly cultivates her acting career. She recently joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building where she plays Mabel. Yet, in the beginning, her character was not expected.

Selena Gomez

Missing less and less to the debut of the second season of Only Murders in the Building And Selena Gomez, in view of the new episodes, he told some interesting background. For example, the actress explained that in the beginning her character it was intended for another cast member and also for men. The actress, known since the days of Disney Channelplays Mabel, passionate about crime podcasts and who finds herself embroiled in a murder case along with other tenants of the same building.

Gomez is part of an unlikely trio, consisting of Steve Martin And Martin Short who play Charles and Oliver respectively. But Steve Martin, in addition to acting as a co-star, is also involved in the TV series as executive producer. In fact, in the beginning, the actor was absolutely convinced that he wanted Martin Short on board. Selena Gomez has arrived instead unexpectedly. But how did he get the part?

Selena Gomez in the cast of Only Murders in the Building

Podcast host Awards ChatterSelena Gomez has pitted some details relating to the making of Only Murders in the Building. The TV series is a format mystery which premiered streaming on Disney + and liked it so much it deserved one second season. Reflecting on the past, Selena Gomez explained that at first her name was not included in the story. For Steve Martin it was essential that there was Martin Short, his longtime friend and colleague. “As I understand it, Marty had to be there and he chose it before I even arrived. When he met John Hoffman, they talked about the idea of ​​involving a woman too, but not just anyone, who came from a very different generation. Steve liked the idea, he found it funny“, The actress specified.

Once this part was clarified, he said that the two leading actors had only one desire: “They hoped you weren’t irritating. This is the stark truth. They always said they didn’t know what to expect, considering the arrival of a younger person. But I couldn’t have been luckier, because they called me. So we met and talked for a while, I told them about my passion for true crime and they chose me“. In the beginning, the third protagonist was therefore a man. But, luckily, the producers changed their minds in the process and chose Selena Gomez.

The actress added: “I think Steve and Marty knew about me, I don’t know if they saw anything of mine. I watched all of their classics in childhood with my mother, but as I grew up I lost sight of them. Once we started working together, I recovered A ticket for two“. The second season of Only Murders in the Building comes out on June 28, 2022 on Disney +, also in Italy.