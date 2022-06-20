Scott Eastwood and Regé-Jean Page are the new male faces of the Giorgio Armani universe

“Family icons”. This is how Giorgio Armani defines, on Instagram, the protagonist of his men’s fashion campaign for next autumn winter, Scott Eastwood, son of the famous Clint.

Born in 1986, the American actor, 1.80 meters tall, light eyes, beard and thick hair, interprets the timeless elegance of Armani in a series of shots, signed by famous fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, while styling is entrusted to Anna Dello Russo. The black and white images see Scott Eastwood wearing a few garments and accessories strong pieces of the collection, from the sleeveless pullover with V-neck to broken trouser suits, with white shirt and tie or without anything underneath, moccasins loafer and rounded thick-rimmed glasses.













Scott Eastwood was also present at the most recent Milan fashion show that unveiled Giorgio Armani menswear for spring summer 2023. The actor, who began his career with his mother’s surnameReeves, to avoid easy attributions and assert himself for his talents, took his first steps in Hollywood by taking part in some films of his father and then making his way alone, up to acting in films such as Suicide Squad or in the eighth chapter of Fast & Furious alongside Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron. His beauty, as well as his skill, did not let the 36-year-old Eastwood escape the world of the automobile – BMW hired him as its testimonial – and clearly of fashion. If Hugo Boss led the way, followed by Persol and Davidoff among others, with Armani, who chose him for his personality, Scott Eastwood has definitely entered the Olympus of fashion.

Regé-Jean Page for Armani beauty

But the novelties of the Armani men’s universe are not over yet. In a more general one redefinition of its symbols and facesthe label invites Regé-Jean Page to represent the iconic fragrance Armani Code. The images are still in black and white and here the British actor, 34, who has taken on world fame thanks to his portrayal of Simon Basset in the series Bridgerton plays elegantly with the new bottle, which in addition to being a design object, with a square and rounded shape at the same time, is refillable, underline the brand’s commitment to sustainability and recycling. The perfume retains its woody and aromatic essence but is revisited by the master Antoine Maisondieu.







Behind the campaign is a team made up of the French director Manu Cossu and the English photographer Damon Baker. Giorgio Armani explained that he chose Regé-Jean Page for his “gentle, unassuming masculinity” which represents “the cultural richness and vitality of this moment”. The actor, with his mother’s Zimbabwean DNA, said for his part that he loves the iconic brand’s “relaxed and effortless style”. Jean Page thus joins the wealthy Armani beauty familywhich boasts testimonials such as Cate Blanchett, Zhong Chuxi, Adria Arjona, Alice Pagani and Greta Ferro, actors Jackson Yee and Nicholas Hoult and models Barbara Palvin, Madisin Rian and Valentina Sampaio.