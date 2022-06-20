Science fiction, Chris Hemsworth and Netflix: Is it worth watching ‘Spiderhead’? – Movie News

You can see it in just two hours and that’s what the platform’s subscribers have done en masse… But the critics don’t leave it in a good place.

As we count down the days to return to Chris Hemsworth in the skin of the god of thunder in Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film about the Marvel superhero and sequel to Thor: Ragnarök Again directed by Taika Waititi, the popular Australian actor has just released a new feature film on Netflix. It’s called Spiderhead and, if you’re a regular at browsing the streaming platform’s catalogue, you’re sure to have more than located it, since the film It is already the most popular film in Spain only two days after its premiere on June 18.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and attractive from minute 1 by combining Netflix with science fiction and a protagonist of the stature of Chris Hemsworth in a quite different role compared to his most recent works, spider-head It’s an adaptation of the story. Escape From Spiderhead by George Saundersfirst published in the journal The New Yorker in 2010.

With a duration of just over an hour and a half, its premise also seems addictive: a near future and a state-of-the-art prison where we meet a group of prisoners who agree to be the guinea pigs of a scientific experiment capable of modifying the emotions of the subjects. Supplied with this mysterious drug, the convicts participating in the study experience a range of emotions ranging from desire to panic, which generates all kinds of situations in the facility, while one of them begins to question the true purpose of the use of these substances.

Along with Hemsworth, they complete the cast of the new Netflix film Miles Teller, Charles Parnell and Jurnee Smollet. Thousands of subscribers have already seen it, but Is it worth watching Spiderhead on Netflix?

Is it worth watching ‘Spiderhead’ on Netflix?

we have already mentioned some of the things that spider-head has in its favour. On the one hand, it is a fresh, fast film that presents an attractive story that starts from an initial premise that catches our attention from the first moment, that we can see from the sofa at home and that takes place in just two hours. A virtue that you will appreciate if you are looking for guaranteed entertainment for any weekday evening.

But it is that, in addition, spider-head is surrounded by talent and names linked to real blockbusters. Endorsed by the success of the story of which it is an adaptation, one of the most fascinating short stories expert George Saundersbefore the cameras of the film we find the protagonists of Thor and Top Gun: Maverick while the director of the latter, Joseph Kosinski, is at the controls of the direction. In the script, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, authors of the two deliveries of dead pool.

Regarding the story, we have already advanced a bit at the beginning of this text, it is most interesting when we introduce ourselves to Jeff, the character played by Miles Teller, an inmate who is serving his sentence in the special Spiderhead facilities while the director of prison, Steve Abneti, played by Chris Hemsworth, tests drugs designed to alter human behavior. At first the convicts participate in the experiments in the hope that their work will benefit society in the long run and improve their sentences, but when Jeff grows suspicious he also begins his quest to find a way to free himself from both the scientist and the convicts. of the place.





About the cons of spider-head, and although each person is a world, the reality is that specialized critics are not leaving the film in the best place. With just 44% in the portal specialized in collecting reviews Rotten Tomatoes, the main complaints coincide in that the development of the story does not satisfy the power that it could have after the initial premise. The main compliments towards the film are directed towards its actors, and especially Hemsworth, but the story, as can be read in many ‘reviews’, would not live up to the original material.

“It has some great themes from the Covid era, but ultimately it’s all premise and no reward,” reads the magazine. Timeswhile Entertainment Weekly dares to dedicate words as hurtful as “boring and obvious”. “It stays in a discreet episode of BlackMirror“, sentences the Spanish specialized website Espinof.

Finally, the creative team led by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, for various reasons at the service of the story, has opted to change some essential issues of the original story that have not quite fit in either and that already star in dozens of articles on the network. . In any case, who is not encouraged to a couple of short hours of science fiction and Chris Hemsworth on Netflix?

