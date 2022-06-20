Sammartino and Alioto hot in 6-Max, Neymar out of the game

WSOP 2022 non-stop in Las Vegas. While event # 33 is still being played, with Sammartino and Alioto well placed in the count, in addition to Neymar busted in the second part of the day, another 3 bracelets were awarded in the night.

Let’s see how it went in Sin City.

6-Max in Italian sauce

At the WSOP 2022, the $ 3,000 6-Handed No-Limit Hold’em is still ongoing and day 1 will only close in a couple of levels. In the first day well 1,348 players accepted the challenge for a prize pool of 3,599,160 dollars. We still have to wait for the payout.

The unofficial numbers speak of 246 left, with Steve Wilkie in strong command of 710,000 pieces. Two players who have already won a bracelet in this edition of the World Series chase him: Chad Eveslage (460,000) and David Peters (340,000). Watch out for Kenny Hallaert who travels in the top ten with 310,000.

Close to the provisional top ten, here Dario Sammartino And Piero Alioto. “MadGenius87” has a stack of 275,000 chips, with the Sicilian not far away at an altitude 252,000 unit.

Nothing to do instead for Neymar Jr. The PSG ace is as usual a non-stop rollercoaster in the tournament, until he runs out of chips. The Brazilian moves in line with A-4 and finds the red light near Paulo Veksler showing KK. The board 9-7-7-5-K does not allow appeals and Neymar is out of the game.

For the complete report and official data, I refer you to the recap at the end of the morning.

Robert Cowen drops the encore of bracelets

Robert Cowen is the Pot Limit Omaha man at the WSOP 2022. The American player wins his second career bracelet, after dominating the final table of the $ 50,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller.

A success that comes a few months after the first acute, considering that Robert won the last edition $ 3,000 6-Handed Pot-Limit Omaha. In short, a game that enhances it, without forgetting the recent placings in $ 10,000 WSOP Main Event 2021where it closed 39th and second place at € 10,300 High Roller EPT Prague for $ 475,000 last March.

Cowen beats heads up Dash Dudleywho was chasing the third bracelet in his career, for a very heavy first coin: 1,393,816 dollars. Nothing to do for Ben Lamb hunting for the second acute in his career in the kermesse, with the final third place and a reward of 622 thousand dollars.

Veselin Karakitukovleader of the 5-player final table, collapses to fourth place and sees the possibility of victory fade, with Jared Bleznick that in the last count misses the comeback and comes out in fifth place.

The payout

1 Robert Cowen United Kingdom $ 1,393,816

2 Dash Dudley United States $ 861,442

3 Ben Lamb United States $ 622,861

4 Veselin Karakitukov Bulgaria $ 458,016

5 Jared Bleznick United States $ 342,626

6 Jason Mercier United States $ 260,819

7 Aaron Katz United States $ 202,103

8 Scott Seiver United States $ 159,464

Michael Simhai sneak in the Shootout

First career bracelet for Michael Simhai who won Event # 27. The American player is hoisted on the top step of the $ 1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Shootout. Final table fought, with 10 players who tried, but without success.

Among those who raise the white flag, the silhouette of T stands outimothy McDermott which we remember was left with just 5,000 coins in the middle of day 1. With A-5 finds no escape vs A-10 by Anant Patel.

The new champion is out in heads up David Dowdywhich starts with 7-7 vs A-5 by Michael. A mocking board, however, overturns everything: QKK-4-Q. Two pair higher on the ground and thanks to ace like Kicker, Simhai is crowned champion at the WSOP 2022 for 240,480 dollars.

The payout

1 Michael Simhai United States $ 240,480

2 David Dowdy United States $ 148,618

3 Anant Patel United States $ 111,226

4 Ravi Raghavan United States $ 84,047

5 Timothy McDermott United States $ 64,129

6 Roongsak Griffith United States $ 49,414

7 Austin Peck United States $ 38,455

8 David Yonnotti United States $ 30,227

9 Kevin Song United States $ 24,001

10 Derek Sudell United States $ 19,253

Jonathan Cohen Ships Limit

At the WSOP 2022, it took extra time to award the title of champion in $ 10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship. The classic day 3 sent the duel for the title to the extra final day, with Jonathan Cohen on the one hand and Kyle Dilschneider on the other.

In the end, the first prevailed who, after touching the bracelet 10 years ago, clears that second place and puts his name in the vast roll of honor of the World Series for the first time.

In the closing hand Jonathan Cohencall with K-9 the push of the rival showing 5-5 on the board 3-3-8-9. A king on the river delivers two pair and a triumph of 245.678 dollars to the new champion.

The payout

1 Jonathan Cohen United States $ 245,678

2 Kyle Dilschneider United States $ 151,842

3 Matthew Schreiber United States $ 107,978

4 Matthew Gonzales United States $ 78,435

5 Joey Couden United States $ 58,226

6 Chad Eveslage United States $ 44,194

7 Matt Woodward United States $ 34,314

8 Amir Shayesteh United States $ 27,269

9 David Litt United States $ 22,192