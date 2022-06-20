Sadie Sink reveals Stranger Things and Taylor Swift “in many ways are similar”

Sadie Sink talked about her experience working on the Stranger Things series and with Taylor Swift, explaining what the series and the songwriter have in common.

Sadie Sink plays Max in the series Stranger Things and the actress has now revealed who to work on the series and with Taylor Swift it’s not really that different.

The young actress was in fact the protagonist of the video of the new version of the song All Too Well, simply titled The Short Film.

Taylor Swift wrote, directed and produced the fourteen-minute short film in which Sadie Sink plays a young woman struggling with a complicated romance.

The video is inspired by the relationship between the singer-songwriter and Jake Gyllenhaall and had sparked quite a few reactions from fans to her debut.

Sadie Sink has now stated on her experience: “I think one of the things we have in common is that they both have such passionate and loyal fans“.

The protagonist of the fourth season of the series created by the Duffer brothers added: “For Stranger Things they’ve been around since Season 1 and cover a wide age range, it’s simply a worldwide phenomenon. And Taylor Swift himself!“. Sadie then concluded:”They are indeed similar in many respects“.