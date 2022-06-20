Sadie Sink compares the Netflix series to Taylor Swift’s short

Sadie Sink, who plays Max on Stranger Things, recently talked about the similarities between the work on the Netflix series and his collaboration with Taylor Swift. For those who do not remember, in fact, the young actress appeared in the video / short film All Too Well directed by the American singer.

It would seem unlikely, from the outside, that the two experiences have things in common. The roles, in fact, are profoundly different, and the contexts too, yet Sink explained to Variety that the products are not so far from each other.

“I think the thing they have in common is that both fan-bases are so incredibly passionate and loyal “ the actress said during the interview. “As for Stranger Things, they’ve been around since Season 1 and with the age change it’s amazing. It’s just like a worldwide phenomenon. And the same goes for Taylor Swift! They’re really similar in so many ways.”

Over the course of the fourth season, the actress has taken a bigger place in the series, with the character of Max being central to the ongoing drama. Precisely this gave her the opportunity to make known his remarkable acting skills, already highlighted by Taylor Swift’s short film. Here, in fact, Sink played the protagonist of the romantic drama brought to the screen, which recalled the relationship between the singer and Jake Gyllenhaal.

And you, what did you think of these two products? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we leave you with our review of Stranger Things 4.