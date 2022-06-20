Ronaldo-Roma, the Giallorossi dream of a great coup: the situation • TAG24

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Rome, a rumor of the transfer market has surfaced again in the last few hours. As reported by I readthe Giallorossi club would have initiated the first contacts for the return of CR7 in A league. However, the hiring of the Portuguese champion would be the real obstacle to the success of the operation. In any case, after an important season, in which the Giallorossi have returned to win, the Roma fans dream of a high-level shot.

Está na hora de reforçar a liderança no grupo, manter or bom exibicional moment and brindar os nossos adeptos com mais uma vitória. Como always, contamos com o vosso incansável apoio! Vamos Portugal! 🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/yFW9H2K1qr – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 9, 2022

Ronaldo-Roma, the reconstruction and the scenarios

Ronaldo-Rome, a rumor of transfer market not new. To report the news is I read, which speaks of contacts between the parties. The operation is clearly complicated but, taking advantage of some tax advantages provided for operations from abroad, the deal is not impossible. Furthermore, again as reported by Leggo, on the player (dissatisfied with the Manchester United) there would be no competition from any top European club. The historical hypothesis Paris Saint-Germain has now more than set since the days of Leo Messithe Manchester City he took Haaland and the real Madrid has other goals. The only possible European competition would come from Portugal, where it is Sporting Lisbon he has always dreamed of bringing his talent back home. Operation that will probably happen in the future but, in the imminent, the Rome it could even start as a favorite in the hypothetical race towards the engagement of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo-Roma, the obstacles to the negotiation: engagement and relationships

Ronaldo at the Romea transfer market scenario in the air for a long time, back in fashion in the last hours after the rumors of I read. We first analyzed the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could really make it to the Olimpico. Now, however, let’s talk about the obstacles to possible negotiations. In this case, to make a complete point of the situation, the Corriere dello Sport, always attentive to the events of Rome. According to the newspaper, the obstacles to the success of the deal would be different. The first, easily understood, is that of engagement. The champion ex Juventus currently earns 23 million euros per season, a figure totally out of reach for the coffers of Rome. The salary could also be reduced to leave the Manchester United (whose relations with Ten Hag would not be idyllic), but the roof of the Giallorossi would still be lower.

Furthermore, bureaucratic reasons would also hinder the negotiation. The operation Ronaldo in fact, it would not fall within the business under the growth decree, hence the Rome (economically) could really take a lot longer than the leg. Last obstacle mentioned by the CDS is the relationship between the Portuguese and José Mourinho. There were many tensions between the two at the time of Real Madrid, which would suggest a difficult coexistence even at Roma. However, this is undoubtedly the easiest obstacle for the Giallorossi club to overcome.

Basically, Roma are certainly looking for a profile with an international caliber, experience and top club DNA, as done for Matic. However, the operation Cristiano Ronaldo it could be destined to remain just a big summer dream, nothing more. It must be said, however, that the transfer market is increasingly unpredictable, ready to deliver blows that many would not have bet on, as in the case of Lukaku and Inter. So, never say never: Roma fans dream of the big shot.