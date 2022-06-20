Roberto Cavalli wears Jennifer Lopez at Dodgers stadium

Jennifer Lopez in a Roberto Cavalli look (courtesy Roberto Cavalli)



Roberto Cavalli she dressed in five outfits Jennifer Lopez. To the Blue diamonds gala organized by Dodgers foundationthe American singer wore several costumes created especially for her by the creative director Fausto Puglisi for his performance, together with his daughter Emme Muñizinside the Dodgers stadium, where the baseball team plays Los Angeles Dogers.

The pop star wore as her first look an oversized mint-colored silk jersey robe with a black and white zebra lining and matching trousers, with both pieces embellished with hand-embroidered feathers. She then wore a silk duchess cape, with a placed print adapted from the Roberto Cavalli archives, and a dress consisting of a top and skirt adorned with gold coins with Cavalli panthers and embellished with crystals.

Then she chose a miniskirt with Jennifer patch inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, entirely covered in blue, white and red crystals and with a coordinated top. Finally, the singer wore truck-pants and a bomber jacket embellished with white, red and blue crystals and a harness embroidered with white crystals. (All rights reserved)