Robert Downey Jr’s ex-girlfriend grabbed all the attention in this car

No one forgets the romance that once existed between Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr, especially the images of the beautiful actress who left everyone impressed from a vehicle that became famous. We show you…

June 20, 2022 5:40 p.m.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. They shared one of the most special love stories in Hollywood, a relationship that remained under the eye of the hurricane for approximately 7 years, which many swore would reach the altar, but the story took an unexpected turn.

Over time, the actor’s addictions put an end to their romance, taking different directions and new illusions, the actress beginning another relationship with the actor. Matthew Broderickforming his large family consisting of three children.

It should be noted that the talented star of the successful series of Sex and the Cityloves fashion, but also loves elegant, sophisticated and highly comfortable cars details that we can see reflected in the television production, where an extraordinary car brand shines incredibly.

The vehicle that stars in the most controversial story of her character as Carrie Bradshaw is the Mercedes E-Class Cabrioletelegant transport in neutral color, convertible that offers maximum power of 320 kW (435 CV), acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and torque of 520 Nm with all the dynamic and minimalist design that its occupants deserve.

Obviously, the protagonist of this story had to drive a car tailored to her style, class and care, being the ideal one for each stage occasion, in addition to posing for the camera in an image that shook the world showing why the famous Iron Man was charmed by her beauty.

+ See Sarah Jessica Parker in the Mercedes E-Class Cabrio where she grabbed all the attention:

Sarah Jessica Parker next to the Mercedes Class E Cabrio