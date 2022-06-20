Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle in Revenge Porn Case

The revenge porn lawsuit Blac Chyna vs. Rob Kardashian will not go to trial, since the ex-partner has managed to reach an agreement, according to various US media reports, but the terms of the agreement remain unclear.

Kardashian and Chyna They confirmed their courtship in January 2016 and got engaged three months later. The following month they confirmed that they were expecting their first daughter, Dream, in November. But after a month of parenthood, they parted ways but agreed to remain friends for the next several months. But everything took a turn in July 2017.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued kardashian after stating that that summer Rob shared a video of him kissing another man on Instagram.

So that, accusing each other of infidelitydefamation passed the limit when Rob Kardashian shared a series of explicit images of a naked woman claiming to be Chyna, who later asked for a restraining order.

instagram ended by to disable temporarily the Kardashian account, but that did not stop him, since moved the fight against Chyna to Twitterwhere he went on to accuse her of cheating and tweeted the same video of her making out with another man.

In February 2018, Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, spoke out against the clip postcalling it “revenge porn“.

the deal

Kardashian’s court papers state that on or about May 23, they “reached a settlement agreement on terms first proposed 12 days earlier by Chyna” in her revenge porn lawsuit for “avoid the expense and public spectacle of the trial“.

In a statement to the American media ETChyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, claimed that Kardashian and her attorneys had “broken California law” by disclose details of the alleged agreement.

“Under California lawsettlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian violated California law by disclosing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Ciani said. “California law allows Chyna to disclose that settlement discussions are taking place regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé. When and if a confidential settlement of this case is reached, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media”.