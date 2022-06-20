Results WWE Sunday Stunner Supershow June 19, 2022

Few hours ago, WWE held a new house show from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana. The superstars of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW starred in this day, which featured eight matches including the central event starring Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. Here are the most outstanding results.



Results WWE Supershow June 19, 2022

– Bianca Belair defeats Becky Lynch, Asuka and Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

– Veer Mahann defeats Robert Roode.

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Seth Rollins.

– Omos defeats Montez Ford.

– The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) defeat The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) to retain the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

– Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans defeat Natalya, Shayna Baszler and Shotzi.

– GUNTHER defeats Ricochet to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Drew McIntyre defeats Sami Zayn in a Street Fight in the main event.

