Reese Witherspoon and cryptocurrencies: their suspicious relationship

Ixone Diaz

The plain “actress” label has long since ceased to define Reese Witherspoon. Producer, Entrepreneur, Lifestyle Guru with its own empire, instagrammer seasoned and philanthropist with several just causes, Witherspoon not only one of the most powerful women in hollywoodalso appears in the top 100 of the list Forbes one of the most influential on the planet along with Mackenzie Scott, Kamala Harris or Mary Barra. Therefore, everything she says or posts on her social networks (only on Instagram is followed by 27 million people) has an impact considerable, but also potential to become a big controversy. It is what implies the influence of high flights.

Some days ago, Witherspoon published a tweet that managed to set social networks on fire almost instantly. “In the (near) future every person will have a parallel digital identity: avatars, ‘crypto’ walletsdigital goods will be the norm. Are you preparing for this?”

The critics They rained everywhere. A witty tweeter wrote: “Blink twice if Mark Zuckerberg has you kidnappedOthers suggested that, in reality, it was a promoted tweet and that the actress had probably been the last star to take the lucrative hook of the cryptocurrency promotion and platforms of tradinga business as sweet as it is highly volatile.

Witherspoon, of course, it’s not the only one. In addition to Matt Damonwhose dystopian announcement of the Platform of trading crypto.com has caused authentic rivers of ink to flow in the North American media, Paris Hilton has been evangelizing for some time about the benefits of investing in NFTs and Giselle Bundchen Y Tom Brady They are, for a few months, shareholders of the FTX trading platform.

According to experts, the public relationship of celebrities with these types of platforms and cryptocurrencies it can be very problematic. To begin with, because it is one thing to invest in ‘crypto’ (so far, no problem) and quite another to use its public image to promote a cryptocurrency inflating its market value. In the past week, kim kardashian was sued along with other American celebrities for promoting the EthereumMax cryptocurrency and doing “false and misleading statements to investors. EthereumMaxwhich has nothing to do with the famous Ethereum cryptocurrency, has lost 97% percent of its value since June.

In a highly speculative market where fraud abounds, stars like Damon, Witherspoon or Kardashian They are not qualified prescribers or financial experts, but mere promoters, who advertise a car model, a perfume brand, or the latest cryptocurrency in fashion. In addition, this type of announcement can lead to speculative movements that, in fact, the SEQ (United States Securities and Exchange Commission) is already watching closely. Tell that to Elon Musk, whose tweets about his investments in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have been investigated by the SEC, although they have not received any sanctions to date.