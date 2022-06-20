Pumas imposed dominance against America in a friendly duel

Pumas beat America with Dinenno’s brace and César Huerta’s scoring debut

America fell 1-3 to Cougars in a warm-up match for the Opening 2022. The Seatgeek Stadium witnessed Juan Dinenno’s brace, as well as César Huerta’s first goal with the UNAM team’s shirt, while Diego Valdés scored for the Águilas.

Juan Dinennotogether with Cesar HuertaThey were the most dangerous men in Cougars in the first part of the preparation duel. Barely eight minutes into the game, the ‘Chino’ was shot down inside the rival area by Sebastián Cáceres, a move that the central referee sanctioned as a penalty, the same as the ‘9’ of Cougars He took it upon himself to make it the first of the match.

At 29′ it reappeared Juan Dinenno to make the 0-2 over America, after a great pass from Favio Álvarez. The ’10’ of the university players made a filtered pass and left the ‘Comandante’ alone in front of Oscar Jiménez, who despite the fact that he reduced, could do little against the definition of the auriazul striker.

Oscar Jiménez was key for the America did not leave with three goals against before half time. Again Juan Dinenno commanded the offensive Cougars and made a pass to Emanuel Montejano, who appeared in front of the rival goal, but the azulcrema goalkeeper saved his shot to prevent the third.

Fernando Ortiz moved his pieces for the second half, among the changes he made he highlighted the entry of Jürgen Damm, a footballer who remains on trial with the feathered squad. However, he was only on the pitch for 30 minutes, during which time he had little contact with the ball on the left flank, the area in which he was placed.

América paid for an oversight in the lower zone with the third goal he received in the game. Jorge Ruvalcaba beat the Águilas central defenders by speed, took off Oscar Jiménez and served to Cesar Huertawho only pushed the ball into the nets.

Already in the added time of the match, the azulcremas scored the goal of honor through a score by Diego Valdés, who sent the ball into the nets with the goalkeeper defeated in the last dangerous action of the match.