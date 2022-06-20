Pull&Bear recovers the trend that celebrities like Kim Kardashian made top

Pull&Bear does not hide and that is why it already has one of those garments that we have seen over and over again on the Instagram of fashion lovers and that can now be in your closet. This time the brand surprises us with lycra that fits the body, with a short design and a ribbed finish that gives it all the style.

It is a Pull&Bear design to combine with everything

This is a Pull&Bear garment that finds a place in all wardrobes, with a body-hugging design and a wide elastic band at the waist, which guarantees the best fit, molding to the body and making it look much slimmer. It is a very flattering lycra, as it molds to the curves of your body and has a supportive effect on the thighs and buttocks.. It is also a pair of pants with legs that reach the knee, in the best style of celebrities like Kim Kardashian.



Pull&Bear pants

It has very precise seams in the crotch, which allow it to maintain its shape and at the same time stay in place for the best of movements. You can combine these Pull&Bear cycling pants with countless styles. It goes well with sandals, dress shirts, blouses, sneakers and much more. The ribbed fabric provides texture and a quite versatile style, as well as being pleasant to the touch and with a detailed finish.

The hem of the legs ends in wide-line edges that fit the thigh with ease and allow you to wear them with better style. These Pull&Bear cycling pants are already on sale in the chain and best of all, you can find them in more than 5 colours, so you will find one that suits your style without a doubt.

The chosen sizes in which the chain has launched these pants are XS-S and ML. The price is even more tempting, because you can already get these pants for just 9.99 euros.