Price of the dollar today, Sunday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

Today Sunday June 19, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3398 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.3589 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3589 – Sell: $20.3589

: Buy $20.3589 – Sell: $20.3589 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $21.10 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84

Purchase: $19.93 – Sale: $20.84 Banorte: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.60 IXE: Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55

Purchase: $19.15 – Sale: $20.55 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42

Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.42 Azteca Bank: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19

Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.19 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,453 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.37 pesos, for $24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

