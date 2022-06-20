Price of the dollar today June 20, peso opens week with advance

Today, Monday, June 20, 2022, the dollar is trading at 20.2730 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso gains 8.03 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 20.2786, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (20.3589). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, limited liquidity stands out today as it is a non-business day in the US, due to Emancipation Day.

The annual variation in the raw materials sector also stands out, where it can be seen how prices have changed in the market in a year and which shows the greatest increases in natural gas in Europe with 308.96%; coal in that continent with 236.39% and natural gas with 108.77%.

They are followed by oats and gasoline with 81.19% and 76.17%, respectively, while, at the opposite extreme, among the commodities that fell the most in price are iron ore with -36.14%, mother with -24.78% and steel with -32.21%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2786 – Sell: $20.2786

HSBC : Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.50

Banamex : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.77

Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.75

Banorte: Purchase: $19.09 – Sale: $20.56

Scotiabank: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.63

IXE: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.49

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Monex: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.32

Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.89

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.79

Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.06

Exchange: Purchase: $19.7660 – Sale: $20.7800

Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.90

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,229.0 with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.31 pesos, for $24.85 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

