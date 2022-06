This Thursday, June 23, the ticket pre-sale process will begin for the new Marvel movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The film will be released in national theaters on July 8, and in it we will be able to see the adventures of the God of Thunder, facing the evil Gorr, with the help of Lady Thor, played by Natalie Portman, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU).

After almost 5 years since the last solo film, one of the favorite superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) returns to national theaters, this is the new installment ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, for which the ticket presale process has already been announced.

It should be noted that during this production we will be able to see the return of Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, giving life to Lady Thor, sharing battles with the God of Thunder.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released in theaters?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’the new film directed by Taika Waititi, will tell the story of Chris Hemswort’s character after what happened in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, who is looking for his new purpose in life.

However, the mythological God will find a new obstacle on the way. This is Gorr, the god hunter -played by Christian Bale- who will try to destroy all the deities of the galaxy.

The premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It will be in less than a month, since the film is scheduled to hit theaters in Chile on July 8.

When is the ticket presale for Thor: Love and Thunder?

During this Monday, the Cinemark chain in Chile announced the date on which the process of Pre-sale of tickets for the new Thor movie (‘Love and Thunder’).

Through their social networks, and with a poster of the film, they announced that from this Thursday, June 23, it will be possible to purchase tickets in advance.

It is worth noting that the process of presale tickets for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’is not exclusive to the aforementioned chain, since Cineplanet also announced the date on its social networks.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming movie here: