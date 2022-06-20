pre-life test

[Estreno 15 de julio en HBO] Five years after ‘Nathan for You’, Nathan Fielder returns with ‘The Rehearsal’, a wacky existentialist comedy that begs the question: why leave life to chance?

Five years have passed since the writer, director and actor Nathan Fielder will show us for the first time his particular comic style in the crazy series Nathan for You. This past Wednesday Fielder published on his personal twitter a brief teaser of his new program The Rehearsal. Only 29 seconds long, the video shows us a control room in which different cameras focus on a woman and a baby from a remote location.

The comedian will help ordinary people prepare for some of life’s most important moments through simulations

The series, starring Fielder himself, is about a man who constantly questions to what extent his life is written for himself. Coming to resort to a group of artists and other professionals to help him make different lives and thus be able to ‘rehearse’ the key moments.

With the help of a construction team, different actors and a series of seemingly unlimited resources, the comedian will help ordinary people prepare for some of the most important moments in life, through simulations designed by him. This premise tells us that a single false step could crumble everything created, so the series asks the question: why leave life to chance?

The Rehearsal It fits perfectly with the trajectory and the particular style of Fielder, a type of humor that is also glimpsed in the HBO docuseries HowTo...With John Wilson, for which the comedian is an executive producer. In addition, we can count on future collaborations with HBO after signing a global agreement with the pay television network.

The Rehearsal It’s not the only project Fielder has in the works. In 2020 it was announced that he would be working with Emma Stone and the brothers safdie in a series called The Curse for Showtime. A comedy that explores how a supposed curse disrupts a couple’s relationship as they try to conceive a child and co-star in their troubled new TV show.