Potro Gutiérrez will be the new coach of Cruz Azul Sub-20

The world champion coach in 2011 with the U-17 tricolor returns to Mexico to take the helm of the U-20 category of La Maquina

MEXICO.- The U-17 world champion coach with the Mexican National Team in 2011, Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezhas reached an agreement with Blue Cross to become the new coach of the Under-20 category.

The ‘Colt’ Gutierrez will be the DT of Blue Cross U-20 and his first assistant will be Marco Antonio Sánchez Yacuta, with whom he has worked for several years, sources confirmed to ESPN.

This Monday the contract will be signed with the cement board and the club will make the arrival of Raul Gutierrezinformants said.

The ‘Colt’ Gutierrez It will also help to continue rebuilding the structure of basic forces so that the club can improve its sporting results in the categories with age limits and also to get more and better players from the sky-blue quarry.

Raúl Gutiérrez has managed Atlante, Potros UAEM, Correcaminos, as well as Real España of Honduras. imago7

On the other hand, Nicolás Morales will be the new coach of Blue Cross U-18an announcement that will also be made in the next few hours, said the sources consulted by this means.

After the Cruz Azul title in Clausura 2021, La Maquina continues to make changes, both in the first team and in the board and basic forces.

Diego Aguirre will be the coach replacing Juan Reynoso; Jaime Ordiales returned to the club after and now Colt Gutierrez will help give impetus to the youth categories of Blue Cross.