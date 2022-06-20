PortAventura World will host MTV Push Live on June 24, 25 and 26

The first edition in Spain of MTV Push Live by PortAventura World will take place on June 24, 25 and 26 in the Bang Bang West area of ​​the resort, with live performances by Dani Fernández (June 24), Belén Aguilera (June 25) and Ptazeta (June 26). The concerts will be held at 10 p.m. each day.

MTV Push is the MTV initiative that, since 2009, supports selected emerging artists every month, giving them the opportunity to launch their musical careers. Well-known names such as Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Selena Gómez, Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish have been MTV Push artists.

In addition to enjoying this unique musical experience, attendees will be able to enjoy the unique attractions and shows offered by the theme park. Tickets are already on sale on the PortAventura World website.