Pope Francis would resign due to health problems

The Pope Francisco He has had health problems, so the rumors about his resignation sound stronger and stronger, and that is that Jorge Bergoglio has presented problems in the right kneewhich has not allowed him to walk and has been transferred in a wheelchair in the last events he has attended.

Francis had an engagement in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan and they had to be postponed due to problems with his knee, which, in fact, There is no official information about what he has in his knee, but what is a fact is that the Pope does not want to have surgery.

What has increased the rumors about the possible resignation of the Pope, is that this has convened a great consistory in August, where it will definitively mark the personality of the majority of cardinals who will elect the next pontiff.

Another fact that makes the Pope’s resignation cease to be speculation is that Francis has scheduled a visit to L’Aquila that same month, where he will participate in the Pardon celebration instituted by Celestine V, the first Pope who resigned from office in 1294. and on which Benedict XVI was inspired for his historic resignation, since a pope had not resigned his position in 719 years, until Joseph Ratzinger did.

It should be noted that Pope Francis is 85 years old and has been in office since March 2013, and it was precisely at that age that the previous pontiff left his post.

