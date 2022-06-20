Pedro Pascal imitates Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage’s new movie opens this weekend and, as we pointed out in the review of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’, it is a tribute to the career of the king of the meme and one of the best actors in Hollywoodlet us not forget.

The actor plays himself with a lot of humor, parodying himself and turning ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’ into a festival of the best references to Nicolas Cage films. We have nods to ‘Wicker Man’, with the famous bee meme (Not the beeees !!”), to his impressive mane from ‘Con Air’, to one of the best adventure movies in history such as ‘The Search ‘, to John Woo’s action masterpiece ‘Face to Face’ and, of course, to what many consider to be number one among Michael Bay’s best films: ‘The Rock’.

And precisely this last one the protagonist of the deleted scene of the film that Lionsgate has released on YouTube, where we can see Javi, Pedro Pascal’s character, trying to imitate Nicolas Cage quoting one of his mythical phrases in the film: “What do you say we cut the chit-chat, A-HOLE?“, translated in its Spanish dubbing in a more boring way as “How about you stop playing games, CRETIN?“.

The video can be enjoyed on YouTube, and I also remind you that the platform allows the option of adding subtitles with automatic translation into Spanish, so there are no excuses not to break the box with the attempt (quite unfortunate, by the way) of Pascal’s character.

What do you think? Would you do better?

Frank Boy

In addition to movies, comedy, and horror, Fran is also passionate about basketball, sleeping, and searching the internet for crazy theories for her show Los Conspiranoicos.

