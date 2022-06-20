Paul Walker will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: His daughter and Vin Diesel reacted | TV and Show

The actor died in 2013 as a result of a traffic accident. “You deserve this and more,” assured his daughter on social networks.

Almost 10 years after his death, actor Paul Walker, remembered for participating in the saga of Fast Furious, He will be honored next year on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As announced this weekend, the late actor will receive a posthumous tribute in 2023 with a star with his nameaccording to Page Six.

To him are added 23 other tributes to artists such as Uma Thurman, the Jonas Brothers, Ellen Pompeothe deceased Jwanita moore and more.

The interpreter of Brian O’Conner He died in November 2013 in a traffic accident. when I was traveling as a passenger in a speeding car. His departure mourned the seventh installment of the action saga, moving his fans due to his early death months after the film was released.

Even, despite the years that have passed, both castmates of the saga and fans of the films continue to remember him for having been one of the most important characters in fiction.

Paul Walker’s daughter’s reaction to the news

This next tribute caused the celebration of multiple users on social networks, in which highlighted a message from his daughter Meadowwho remembers his father constantly.

The young influencer shared a photograph in which the actor is seen much younger than in his period of Fast and Furious, where he did not subtract from sharing a message dedicated to his father.

“Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023!”, began writing. “Congratulations, dad! I know the young you would never believeI also know you are looking down with your infectious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful.”

Shortly after, he also assured that “you earned this, you deserve it and more. Love you!”.

In the same publication, the same Vin Diesel, who has been notable for being present in Meadow’s life since Walker’s departure, celebrated the moment.

“I can’t tell you how much this means. Not really I will do it at our next family dinner. I’m in tears,” Diesel said.

A year before the accident that cost her father’s life, the young woman decided to move to California to live with him. In that time they became very close. After Paul’s death, aged just 16, created a foundation in the name of the actorto follow Walker’s philanthropic work.

The connection between Diesel and Meadow is so great that In October 2021, the interpreter accompanied the young woman to the altar, on behalf of his deceased friend.