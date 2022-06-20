Pat McAfee could compete again at WWE SummerSlam

This past Friday on SmackDown, Happy Corbin was defeated by Madcap Moss to end their rivalry, and after the match, Corbin went to the announce table and had a microphone confrontation with Pat McAfee.

Since then, several media have indicated that this has been the beginning of a rivalry that will lead to a fight, and, among others, Dave Meltzera Wrestling Observer journalist, believes that this could be done at SummerSlam. These were his words:

“When I was watching it I felt that, I don’t know exactly, but I felt that they are going to perform a match between McAfee and Corbin probably at SummerSlam“.

Pat McAfee, a commentator for the blue brand, has competed very occasionally in WWE, but the managers were very happy with the performance of the former NFL player in the ring, and it is likely that they will see McAfee as a great claim for the most important event of the summer. In this case, and considering that SummerSlam will be held in a stadium for almost 70,000 people, McAfee could help with ticket sales.

In his last two matches with the company, McAfee defeated Theory and was defeated by Vince McMahon at WrestleMania in April. In the story before the fights, Mr. McMahon invited McAfee to compete when he was invited to his podcast, and finally, McMahon chose Theory as his rival for the event.

At the moment, WWE has not confirmed anything, but the segment clearly implies that everything will end in a fight between the two. In the verbal exchange that McAfee had with Corbin, the support and love that the WWE Universe has for the commentator.

