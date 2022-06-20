Paco León, the new Hollywood villain in his latest work with Nicolas Cage

Paco Leon premieres next Friday June 17 the film The unbearable weight of a huge talentwhich is his first foray as a Hollywood villain and where he coincides with stars of the stature of Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. A film directed by Tom Gormican, which has been a real joy in the filmography of the Sevillian.

“I’ve had a lot of fun and I’ve discovered that there’s something of the mafia innate in me, I think it’s from my mother’s heritage”the Sevillian actor and director told Efe, who confesses that “normally when I get a casting proposal in English I say no, because I don’t speak English.”

However, the insistence of the casting director and her agent paid off, causing him to send the test for which he was selected. “It is very strong that Americans come from abroad to give me a bad role, I suppose it is the lack of prejudice, from the outside everything looks cleaner”, assures the actor about this project.

“The film has three layers, on the one hand there is the autobiographical and metaphysical theme, with a Nicolas Cage that splits in two -a young version of himself appears and gives him advice-then the adventure comedy of colleagues who take drugs and finally Nicolas Cage’s lifelong action movie, with gunshots and a bad guy to kill”, summarizes León.

“He is an eccentric guy, special but very hard-working, obsessive, he has everything measured, he knows the entire film before making it, very methodical and professional”, it states.

In a few months, after the summer, León will premiere -in theaters and on Netflix- his fourth feature film as director, Rainbowa free and contemporary version of The Wizard of Ozbut this has not prevented him from continuing to work as an actor in films like The unbearable weight of a huge talent“, together with the Chilean Pedro Pascal and the American Neil Patrick Harris. Will he join the list of Spanish interpreters that triumphs in the mecca of cinema?

