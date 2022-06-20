Overdose of cuteness! Katy Perry said that her daughter is also her muse

The iconic singer Katy Perry gave an interview to Page Six where she provided details of her facet as a mother and the beautiful bond she has with her daughter, Daisy Dove.

The pop singer said that the one-year-old girl is becoming a fashionista and that she also likes to be noticed.

“Today I put her in a gingham dress and she loves going out and presenting it. And obviously everyone has a reaction, and she loves the reaction,” Orlando Bloom’s partner recounted.

“She’s always hanging around…and she likes to put on our shoes. I have hundreds of pairs of them, of course, because I design them. But she wears them and she likes to slip around the house. Even her dad’s, he’s really cute, “said the interpreter of” California Gurls “.

Like any loving mother, Katy described the girl as her inspiration. “She is my muse for everything. She is my whole heart. I am so grateful, she is truly my gift.”

In the middle of the gathering, he expressed that he would like to launch a line for baby shoes in the not too distant future. In this sense, he commented that he wants to give way to a more sophisticated style.

“I have never worn as much brown or black as I have more recently. There’s something about making everything look sophisticated and sexy, you know? », she acknowledged.

However, he added that the usual extravagant style of his shows will endure over time. “I know what people want and I know where I come from. I always want to put on a good show, I take a risk with fashion all the time, but I never regret it.”

a whole businesswoman

Let’s remember that the model is also a businesswoman who founded the shoe firm Katy Perry Collections in 2017, as a joint company with Global Brands Group.

However, she has just announced in a post on her Instagram account that she is officially the absolute owner of the brand, for which she is the owner and lady of her shoe emporium.