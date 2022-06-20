Other movies that you can see if you liked Claw

Clawavailable in Netflix Since last June 8, it is a feature film set in the world of basketball. The film tells the story of Stanley BerenAdam Sandleran American talent scout who finds a promising player in Spain, Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernandez). The two will have to overcome their problems and show that they can succeed in the NBA. If you have already seen this movie and you liked it, below you will find others with similar themes that are available on streaming platforms.

Champions (2018)

Xavier Gutierrez (the minimal island) played in this film the assistant coach of a professional basketball team. The protagonist is fired from his position and is forced to complete 90 days of social work. Must train a group of people with intellectual disabilities, an experience that will change their lives. This production directed by Javier Feser (The miracle of P. Tinto) won three awards Goya: Best Movie, Best Newcomer (Jessica Vidal) and best original song. can be seen in Disney+ Y RTVE Play.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Tom Cruise (top gun) got into the skin of Jerry Maguire, an ambitious sports agent who is fired after lamenting the lack of ethics in his profession. I will have to start from scratch with the help of Dorothy BoydRene Zellwegera secretary who decides to leave the company to support him, and with the soccer player Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) as the only customer. filmin offers this film that achieved five nominations to the Oscar.

Coach Carter (2005)

Samuel L Jackson (pulp fiction) gave life to Ken Carter in this story based on true events. The film shows the strict and unconventional methods of the aforementioned basketball coach. After a long winning streak for his team at an American institute, the protagonist makes a controversial decision when he sends all his players to the bench to study and improve his academic level. The feature film is part of the catalog of Netflix.

Any given Sunday (1999)

Tony D’Amato (Al Pacino) He is the veteran coach of the Miami Sharks, an American football team that is going through a bad time and among whose players there is a battle of egos. its new owner, Christina Pagniacci (Cameron Diaz), tries to modernize it and demands results, even if that means dispensing with some professionals. This title directed by Oliver Stone (platoon) is available in hbo max Y Movistar+.

Black Diamonds (2013)

Alfonso (Willy Toledo) is a soccer scout who captures two promises in Mali, Amadou (Setigui Diallo) Y Moussa (Hamidou Samak). The youngsters leave their families behind and go to Europe with the hope of becoming professional players, but they end up discovering the darkest face of the sport. This drama can be found at filmin.