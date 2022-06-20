Omega Seamaster 300: 6 curiosities of this watch, from its weight to the price

One of the most legendary chronographs in history, the hallmark of the Swiss watchmaking house. Let’s get to know the Omega Seamaster 300 with six curiosities, from its weight to the price.

No expert or amateur watchmaker overlooks the most iconic models of every great house. Those who are holy and holy of the brand, authentic myths of haute horlogerie. In the case of Omegathis will be your great Seamaster 300.

The Omega Seamaster 300 has been consolidated for decades as a legend in the world of chronographs. There are many factors that support it in this sense: its spectacular aesthetica surprising innovation and technique and, perhaps the most noteworthy at the time of exalting his fame, the famous dolls that show him off as his favorite.

A historical piece that has several collections, editions and models and that occupies a privileged position in the collective imagination due to its meaning of exuberance, luxury and exclusivity. To get to know it in depth, here is a series of curiosities about the great Omega Seamaster 300.

The history of the Omega Seamaster 300

Seamaster is the oldest collection of Omega that is still in production. The first model is presented in 1948 on the occasion of the centenary of the brand. For their design, they were based on the watches manufactured for the british royal navy. The Seamaster was designed to be able to dive underwater, a feature that was very rare at the time.

The Seamaster 300 saw the light in 1958, the first watch created by the brand specifically for diving. Already at that time it was consolidated as a Referrer in the world of diving and Omega has not stopped improving it over time.

Omega Seamaster 300, one of the best diving watches in the world

The Omega Seamaster 300 is one of the most famous diving watches in the world. Specially prepared for scuba diving, it has also established itself as a street clock thanks to its attractiveness.

In the 1950s, scuba diving was a booming sport. For this reason, watchmaking houses compete to find the most watertight watches. It was there that Omega hit the bell with the Seamaster 300.

It featured a unidirectional bezel to control the dive timesa air tightness resistant to unusual depths and a dial with luminescent indicators.

The Seamaster Diver 300M is the version of the more renowned Seamaster, a professional diver’s watch with 300 meter immersion resistancea helium escape valve and its iconic coaxial exhaustshared by other models in the range.

Omega Seamaster 300, James Bond’s watch

The Seamaster Diver 300M appeared in nineteen ninety five in the grimace of Pierce Brosnan when I played james-bond in the movie “GoldenEye”. Since then it has become the official watch of agent 007 – whose movies, by the way, are available on Amazon Prime Video – and has not stopped being so since then.

When Daniel Craig got into the role of the famous secret agent, he continued to wear in each and every one of the installments of James Bond a different and exclusive model of the Seamaster Diver 300M, created by and for him in collaboration with the production team and even with direct guidelines from the actor.

In the last film of the saga, “No Time to Die”, James Bond sported a Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, with a 42mm diameter case and made of grade 2 titanium (both the case and the mesh bracelet). It is a strong and lightweight material and to further reduce weight, ‘tropical’ brown aluminum was used for the dial and bezel ring. The blackened diving scale, indices and hands are made of Super-LumiNova material.

He also wore his movement Co-Axial Master Chronometer caliber 8806, especially resistant and antimagnetic. The special edition, a replica of the model worn by the actor on the big screen, was released on the market for €9,100.

Other personalities fond of the Omega Seamaster 300

In addition to the James Bond character, the Omega Seamaster watch has been seen on the wrist of the United States’s presidentJoe Biden. His is the same one Daniel Craig wore in the movie “Casino Royale” in 2006. A Seamaster Diver 300M Co Axial Chronometer.

Coincidentally, this same watch is also owned by the prince william, Duke of Cambridge. It is also part of the watch collection of the actor George Clooney. And, going back to his origins, he accompanied the explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau on his expeditions to the Red Sea.

How much does the Omega Seamaster 300 cost?

exist many different models of the Omega Seamaster 300. The Aqua Terra 150M, the Diver 300M, the Planet Ocean, the Heritage Seamaster 300 model, the Railmaster, the Ploprof 1200M, the Boutique Editions model, the Bullhead and Seamaster 1948. The Swiss house does not stop renew itself and reissue its classics incorporating surprising designs and innovative technologies.

But its flagship par excellence is still the Seamaster 300to whose origins the Seamaster 300 Heritage models. Three Co-Axial Master Chronometer designs: a 41-millimeter with 9 models available, a 39-millimeter with two models and a 41-millimeter with 16 models.

They are all a boast of highest quality materials, an impeccable design and the best features. In the case of the 41-millimeter yellow gold watch with a leather strap, its price amounts to a whopping €30,500. For the 39 millimeter steel, €7,400. And the 41-millimeter base model with a steel dial and leather strap costs 5,800 euros.

Therefore, the price increases considerably when more quality materials present and the piece in s. That yes, they are very exclusive and requested models, for which many have waiting list.

Omega Seamaster 300 Co-Axial Chronometer of 41 millimeters, with a steel dial and a leather strap (5,800 euros)



How much does the Omega Seamaster 300 weigh?

This icon, completely updated and improved, is also characterized by its lightness. The weight of the models ranges between 170 and 500 gramsdepending on the chosen one.