Offers Faculty of Medicine with a diploma in research

The Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí, through the Faculty of Medicine, summons health professionals who are directing, developing or preparing research projects, to take the diploma in clinical research, from July 2 to December 9 2022, fully online.

Antonio Gordillo Moscoso, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Medicine, reported that due to the need they have detected in health professionals to be able to carry out clinical research and as there is no subject as such that they can take, the diploma course was opened , with which the new generations of doctors will be trained.

He said that the program is designed to be mostly practical, with a duration of six months, making use of the new technology that the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí has.

“With this new model of distance education, where we can take a step forward with the use of these new technologies, it is that it was structured with the help of an education specialist from the faculty itself,” he explained.

The clinical research diploma course will take place on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., virtually, and among the topics to be developed are: science and decision-making; research protocol; methodology and design in clinical research; Science and ethics, among others.